Versatile Kaitlyn Sullivan (2021) Gives Verbal Pledge to Delaware

Kaitlyn Sullivan, who hails from Williamsburg, Virginia, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Delaware for 2021-22.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Delaware! Thank you to all the special people in my life that helped me with this process. Go Blue Hens!! 💛💙”

A senior at Williamsburg Christian Academy, Sullivan swims year-round with 757 Swim and specializes in sprint free, IM, and breast. She placed 3rd in the 200 IM (2:06.87) and 4th in the 100 breast (1:06.57), swam fly (25.66) on the 7th-place 200 medley relay, and led off the 7th-place 200 free relay (23.93) at the 2020 Virginia Independent Schools Swimming & Diving Championships last season. The following month at the 2020 Virginia Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships, she finaled in the 50/100 free, 100 breast, and 200 IM. In January she had gone best times in the 200 fly and 100/400 IM at the 2020 757 Swim Splash & Dash. Many of her best SCY times come from the TAC Titans Blizzard Blitz in December 2019, where she placed 4th in the 50 free, 3rd in the 100 free, 19th in the 200 free, 17th in the 100 back, 9th in the 100 breast, 20th in the 100 fly, and 7th in the 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.69

100 free – 52.13

200 free – 1:54.11

200 IM – 2:06.87

100 breast – 1:06.00

50 back – 27.75

100 back – 58.36

100 fly – 58.25

Sullivan will have an immediate impact when she suits up for the Blue Hens. Her best 50 free time would have made the B final at 2020 CAA Championships. It took 51.97/1:53.12 in the 100/200 free, 2:06.14 in the 200 IM, and 1:04.70 in the 100 breast to score at the conference meet.

