Carson Foster, Emma Hultquist Named Inaugural Big 12 Newcomers of the Week

Emma Hultquist (TCU) and Carson Foster (Texas) picked up the Big 12’s first Swimming & Diving Newcomer of the Week honors.

Hultquist won the 100 free for the third time in as many meets at No. 17 Texas A&M. She added Texas A&M to complete the trio with SMU and Kansas. So far this season, the sophomore has five wins in four meets. In the season opener at Missouri, Hultquist nearly took the women’s 200 free, placing second by just 0.09 seconds. Her mark (1:48.88) placed her fifth in TCU’s record book.

In his collegiate debut at the First Chance Invitational, Foster set a U.S. national age-group record in the 400-yard individual medley. His time of 3:35.27 eclipsed the previous American record for the 17-18 age group held by Andrew Seliskar (3:37.52) by more than two seconds. The time also set a UT school record in the event, besting the previous mark of 3:36.37 by Will Licon.

November 10 Awards

Men’s Swimmer: Drew Kibler, Texas, Jr.

Men’s Diver: Jordan Windle, Texas, Sr.

Women’s Swimmer: Kelly Pash, Texas, So.

Women’s Diver: Bridget O’Neil, Texas, Fr.

November 17 Awards

Men’s Newcomer: Carson Foster, Texas, Fr.

Women’s Newcomer: Emma Hultquist, TCU, So.