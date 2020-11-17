College Swimming “Invite” Season Starts Wednesday

This week is the traditional ramp-up of the collegiate ‘invitational’ season where we get our first big taste of what college teams have to offer in terms of times when rested.

But the 2020 is everything but ‘traditional,’ so that is going to look a little different this year.

Besides the fact that many college teams have already gone big times, taking the chances to race for NCAA qualifiers when they come, the ‘invites’ are mostly three-time triangular meets this season, owing to local limitations on the size of indoor gatherings.

Still, with most of those meets using a prelims/finals format, and teams likely to suit up and shave, the weekend should still account for some fast racing around the country.

The Big Ten and Pac-12, two of the major Power 5 conferences, are largely sitting this out, as the two were the last of the Power 5 conferences to acquiesce and allow any sports to begin competition.

Below are the big D1 “Invite” events that we could find for this weekend. If there are any we’ve missed, and we’re sure there are, leave them in the comments and we’ll follow up.

Among the stars who are expected to race this weekend include NCAA Record breakers Kieran Smith and Bobby Finke of Florida, Texas A&M star junior Shaine Casas, the NCAA’s top female 200 IMer from a season ago Kate Douglass of Virginia, 2020 NCAA Championship top seed Rhyan White of Alabama.

2020 “Invite” Schedule – Week 1

Tennessee Invite

Thursday, November 19-Saturday, November 21

Teams: Tennessee, Alabama, Virginia

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee

Prelims/Finals

Prelims @9AM Eastern, Finals @5PM Eastern

Auburn Invite

Wednesday, November 18-Friday, November 20

Teams: Auburn, Florida, South Carolina

Auburn University, Auburn, Alabama

Prelims/Final

Timeline to be confirmed

Georgia Invite

Wednesday, November 18-Friday, November 20

Teams: Georgia, Florida State, Georgia Tech

University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia

Prelims/Finals

Prelims @9:30 AM Eastern, Finals @5PM Central

Art Adamson Invite

Wednesday, November 18-Friday, November 20

Teams: Texas A&M, LSU, Incarnate Word

Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas

Prelims/Finals

Prelims @10AM Central, Finals @6PM Central

Mizzou Invite

Thursday, November 19-Saturday, November 21

Teams: Missouri, Kentucky, Arkansas (W)

University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri

Prelims/Finals

Prelims @9AM Central, Finals @6PM Central

Florida Gulf Coast Invite

Thursday, November 19-Saturday, November 21

Teams: Florida Gulf Coast, Georgia Southern, Florida International

FGCU, Fort Meyers, Florida

Prelims/Finals

Prelims @9AM Central, Finals @4PM Central

Texas Diving Invite