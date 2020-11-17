College Swimming “Invite” Season Starts Wednesday

This week is the traditional ramp-up of the collegiate ‘invitational’ season where we get our first big taste of what college teams have to offer in terms of times when rested.
But the 2020 is everything but ‘traditional,’ so that is going to look a little different this year.
Besides the fact that many college teams have already gone big times, taking the chances to race for NCAA qualifiers when they come, the ‘invites’ are mostly three-time triangular meets this season, owing to local limitations on the size of indoor gatherings.
Still, with most of those meets using a prelims/finals format, and teams likely to suit up and shave, the weekend should still account for some fast racing around the country.
The Big Ten and Pac-12, two of the major Power 5 conferences, are largely sitting this out, as the two were the last of the Power 5 conferences to acquiesce and allow any sports to begin competition.
Below are the big D1 “Invite” events that we could find for this weekend. If there are any we’ve missed, and we’re sure there are, leave them in the comments and we’ll follow up.
Among the stars who are expected to race this weekend include NCAA Record breakers Kieran Smith and Bobby Finke of Florida, Texas A&M star junior Shaine Casas, the NCAA’s top female 200 IMer from a season ago Kate Douglass of Virginia, 2020 NCAA Championship top seed Rhyan White of Alabama.
2020 “Invite” Schedule – Week 1
Tennessee Invite
- Thursday, November 19-Saturday, November 21
- Teams: Tennessee, Alabama, Virginia
- University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee
- Prelims/Finals
- Prelims @9AM Eastern, Finals @5PM Eastern
Auburn Invite
- Wednesday, November 18-Friday, November 20
- Teams: Auburn, Florida, South Carolina
- Auburn University, Auburn, Alabama
- Prelims/Final
- Timeline to be confirmed
Georgia Invite
- Wednesday, November 18-Friday, November 20
- Teams: Georgia, Florida State, Georgia Tech
- University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia
- Prelims/Finals
- Prelims @9:30 AM Eastern, Finals @5PM Central
Art Adamson Invite
- Wednesday, November 18-Friday, November 20
- Teams: Texas A&M, LSU, Incarnate Word
- Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas
- Prelims/Finals
- Prelims @10AM Central, Finals @6PM Central
Mizzou Invite
- Thursday, November 19-Saturday, November 21
- Teams: Missouri, Kentucky, Arkansas (W)
- University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri
- Prelims/Finals
- Prelims @9AM Central, Finals @6PM Central
Florida Gulf Coast Invite
- Thursday, November 19-Saturday, November 21
- Teams: Florida Gulf Coast, Georgia Southern, Florida International
- FGCU, Fort Meyers, Florida
- Prelims/Finals
- Prelims @9AM Central, Finals @4PM Central
Texas Diving Invite
- Thursday, November 19-Saturday, November 21
- Teams: Texas, Arkansas (W), LSU
- University of Texas, Austin, Texas
- Diving Only
I hope the Tennessee Invite is being streamed?