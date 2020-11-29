Beaux Hoffman Brings 54-Second Butterfly to Pitt Panthers

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school senior Beaux Hoffman of the Swim Houston Aquatic Center in Texas has committed to the Pitt Panthers.

Primarily a butterflier, Hoffman finished 5th in the 100 yard fly at the 2020 Texas 6A State Championship meet, which includes the state’s biggest schools. Her 54.99 at that meet is her lifetime best and would rank her 2nd among all returning Pitt Panthers this season.

In fact, only 6 swimmers in program history have been under 55 seconds in the 100 fly in Pitt program history.

That time was more than a second faster than the 56.3 that she swam as a sophomore at the state meet, though it only improved her standing by two places from 7th to 5th.

Representing Dulles High School, she also finished 19th in the 200 IM in 2:08.02. She was a Class 6A District 20 champion in both of those events as well as a junior.

She’s been 1:02.84 in the 100 fly in long course as well.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 25.28

100 free – 53.11

200 free – 1:53.95

100 fly – 54.99

200 fly – 2:02.59

200 IM – 2:06.07

400 IM – 4:29.67

The drop in the 100 fly (she swam a 56.11 at Winter Juniors as a sophomore, which was her best coming into the year) was mirrored in other events. In the 200 fly, for example, she dropped her best time from 2:04.33 to 2:02.59. In the 200 IM, she improved from 2:06.94 to 2:06.07.

Pitt finished 10th out of 12 teams at last year’s ACC Championships, scoring 0 points in Hoffman’s best event, the 100 fly. They were better in the 200 fly, scoring 24 points as a team, which was their best scoring in an individual swimming event. That was driven by a 10th-place finish from senior Madelyn Shaffer, who swam the 200 free and 500 free as her other races.

The Panthers brought in Sophie Yendell from England, a 1:03.9 long course butterflier, and Caroline Crouse from North Carolina, a 1:02.5/2:14.2 long course butterflier, though Hoffman is probably a slightly better relay prospect than either for the Panthers.

Also in the Pitt class of 2021 are Emily Ally, Sydney Atkins, Jill Berger, diver Claire Hartley, Sophie Knepper, Avery McFaddin, Tess Mock, Sydney Rodriguez, Janelle Schulz, Mia Sunseri, and diver Jess Vega. That makes 11 in the class of 2021 for Pitt so far, replacing just 3 seniors that the team is leaving. This continues a pattern of huge classes for the Panther women: their 2020-2021 roster includes 10 freshmen and 9 sophomores.

