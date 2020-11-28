Wilson Downs Longstanding Sprenger 100 Breast Aussie Record

2020 SWIMMING AUSTRALIA VIRTUAL C’SHIPS

Thursday, November 26th – Sunday, November 29th

Brisbane, Sydney, Hobart, Perth & Melbourne

SCM (25m)

Start dates & times vary in each city

The records keep falling at these 2020 Swimming Australia Virtual Championships, with Matt Wilson joining the party with a new mark in the men’s 100m breaststroke.

Firing off a time of 56.89 from Brisbane, the 21-year-old produced the only sub-57 time of the field en route to taking the national title. Entering these virtual championships, which are taking place at 5 separate locations with final results combined, Wilson’s lifetime best rested at the 57.24 he produced at the Singapore stop of the 2018 FINA World Cup.

As such, Wilson’s effort here makes the first time the once-LCM 200m breaststroke World Record has ever been under the 57-second threshold in this short course event.

Wilson’s time overtakes the previous Aussie national record of 57.14 that now-retired Olympian Christian Sprenger logged way back in 2013. Wilson’s plits are not available at this time, but we will update as soon as they are published by Swimming Australia.

Putting Wilson’s 56.89 in perspective in the all-time frame, the Aussie now sits just outside the top 25 male 100m breaststrokers ever worldwide.