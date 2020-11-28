Daily Swim Coach Workout #290

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm Up – Extended Phelps – see notes

100 free 25 drill/kick

150 Fly 25 drill/kick

100 free 25 drill/kick

150 Back 25 drill/kick

100 free 25 drill/kick

150 Breast 25 drill/kick

100 Free 25 drill/kick

150 Sculling Buoy/snorkel (Front, wide)finger tips down 10 smooth, 10 fast

4 x Paddle – Fins – Snorkel

2 x 25 Drill Touch N Go Catch :30

2 x 25 first five strokes, power fast, finger tips down :30

Kick

600 (50 side, 50 pocket back, 50 choice) push off past flags

Main

3 x 300 Free 4:00 second gear (B: 4:15, C: 250 on 4:15)

1 x 200 IM 3:00 (long breakouts) (B/C 3:30)

2 x 300 Free on 4:00, (B: 4:15, C: 250 on 4:15)

2 x 200 IM on 2:50 (second one faster) (B/C 3:20)

1 x 300 5:00, (B: 5:15, C: 250 on 5:15)

3 x 200 IM on 2:40 Strong on all (B/C 3:10)

Loosen down

200

