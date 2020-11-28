Daily Swim Coach Workout #290

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
Warm Up – Extended Phelps – see notes
100 free 25 drill/kick
150 Fly 25 drill/kick
100 free 25 drill/kick
150 Back 25 drill/kick
100 free 25 drill/kick
150 Breast 25 drill/kick
100 Free 25 drill/kick
150 Sculling Buoy/snorkel (Front, wide)finger tips down 10 smooth, 10 fast
4 x Paddle – Fins – Snorkel
2 x 25 Drill Touch N Go Catch :30
2 x 25 first five strokes, power fast, finger tips down :30
Kick
600 (50 side, 50 pocket back, 50 choice) push off past flags
Main
3 x 300 Free 4:00 second gear (B: 4:15, C: 250 on 4:15)
1 x 200 IM 3:00 (long breakouts) (B/C 3:30)
2 x 300 Free on 4:00, (B: 4:15, C: 250 on 4:15)
2 x 200 IM on 2:50 (second one faster) (B/C 3:20)
1 x 300 5:00, (B: 5:15, C: 250 on 5:15)
3 x 200 IM on 2:40 Strong on all (B/C 3:10)
Loosen down
200
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
Giving a little room on the interval to race a bit, this 3000 yards free and IM had provided a nice venue for some competition.
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.