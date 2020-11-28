Kaylee McKeown Nails Aussie Record In 200 IM, 7th Fastest Performer Ever

2020 SWIMMING AUSTRALIA VIRTUAL C’SHIPS

Thursday, November 26th – Sunday, November 29th

Brisbane, Sydney, Hobart, Perth & Melbourne

SCM (25m)

Start dates & times vary in each city

19-year-old Kaylee McKeown already broke through with a World Record in the women’s 200m back from session 1 of these Australian Virtual Championships. But, in session 2, the USC Spartan wowed again, taking down the national record in the 200m IM.

Entering these virtual championships, which are taking place at 5 separate locations with results compiled at the end, McKeown’s lifetime best in this SCM 2IM rested at the 2:08.12 she put up at the 2017 edition of this in-person meet.

However, competing in Brisbane tonight, McKeown blew away that time, as well as the rest of the field, hitting the wall in a result of 2:03.68. That not only lays waste to the aforementioned previous PB but it also checks-in as the new Australian standard, overtaking the previous mark of 2:05.63 Alicia Coutts put on the books way back in 2013.

Splits for McKeown’s race will not be available until all sites have concluded their session #2, but we will update as soon as they are published.

McKeown now ranks as the 7th fastest performer all-time in this event, and she’s only 19 years of age.

Women’s All-Time SCM 200 IM Performers

Rank Time Swimmer Nation Event Date 1 2:01.86 Katinka Hosszu HUN 2014 SCM World Champs 12/6/2014 2 2:02.93 Mayu Terayama JPN 37th JOC Junior Olympic Cup Swimming Competition-S 3/28/2015 3 2:03.00 Hiroka Yasuda JPN 37th JOC Junior Olympic Cup Swimming Competition-S 3/28/2015 4 2:03.35 Nana Ishizaka JPN 37th JOC Junior Olympic Cup Swimming Competition-S 3/28/2015 5 2:03.36 RIKA MASUYAMA JPN 3/28/2018 6 2:03.42 Ami Nakada JPN 3/27/2014 7 2:03.68 Kaylee McKeown AUS 2020 AUS VIRTUAL Champs 11/27/2020

Just from an ISL perspective, McKeown’s time would rank her as the top swimmer in the league for season 2, beating even the undefeated Yui Ohashi of the Tokyo Frog Kings. Ohashi held the fastest time of season 2 in 2:03.93.