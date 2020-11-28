Kaylee McKeown Nails Aussie Record In 200 IM, 7th Fastest Performer Ever

2020 SWIMMING AUSTRALIA VIRTUAL C’SHIPS
- Thursday, November 26th – Sunday, November 29th
- Brisbane, Sydney, Hobart, Perth & Melbourne
- SCM (25m)
- Start dates & times vary in each city
19-year-old Kaylee McKeown already broke through with a World Record in the women’s 200m back from session 1 of these Australian Virtual Championships. But, in session 2, the USC Spartan wowed again, taking down the national record in the 200m IM.
Entering these virtual championships, which are taking place at 5 separate locations with results compiled at the end, McKeown’s lifetime best in this SCM 2IM rested at the 2:08.12 she put up at the 2017 edition of this in-person meet.
However, competing in Brisbane tonight, McKeown blew away that time, as well as the rest of the field, hitting the wall in a result of 2:03.68. That not only lays waste to the aforementioned previous PB but it also checks-in as the new Australian standard, overtaking the previous mark of 2:05.63 Alicia Coutts put on the books way back in 2013.
Splits for McKeown’s race will not be available until all sites have concluded their session #2, but we will update as soon as they are published.
McKeown now ranks as the 7th fastest performer all-time in this event, and she’s only 19 years of age.
Women’s All-Time SCM 200 IM Performers
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Nation
|Event
|Date
|1
|2:01.86
|Katinka Hosszu
|HUN
|2014 SCM World Champs
|12/6/2014
|2
|2:02.93
|Mayu Terayama
|JPN
|37th JOC Junior Olympic Cup Swimming Competition-S
|3/28/2015
|3
|2:03.00
|Hiroka Yasuda
|JPN
|37th JOC Junior Olympic Cup Swimming Competition-S
|3/28/2015
|4
|2:03.35
|Nana Ishizaka
|JPN
|37th JOC Junior Olympic Cup Swimming Competition-S
|3/28/2015
|5
|2:03.36
|RIKA MASUYAMA
|JPN
|3/28/2018
|6
|2:03.42
|Ami Nakada
|JPN
|3/27/2014
|7
|2:03.68
|Kaylee McKeown
|AUS
|2020 AUS VIRTUAL Champs
|11/27/2020
Just from an ISL perspective, McKeown’s time would rank her as the top swimmer in the league for season 2, beating even the undefeated Yui Ohashi of the Tokyo Frog Kings. Ohashi held the fastest time of season 2 in 2:03.93.
Those Japanese swims were probably logged under the wrong event!
Agree. I think McKeown is now the 2nd fastest performer ever.
Lol
Obviously.
You’re definitely right. Ohashi owns the national record by a sizable margin.