Cate Campbell Back In Pool To Clinch 50 Free NSW State Title

2020 NSW SENIOR STATE AGE C’SHIPS

December 11th – December 17th

SOPAC, Sydney, Australia

LCM (50m)

Aussie Olympian Cate Campbell already made her presence known in a big way at these 2020 New South Wales Senior State Age Championships, but the 28-year-old suited up for another gold tonight.

Last night the Knox swimmer scorched a 52.87 100m freestyle outing to take gold and rank #1 in the world this season while tonight she produced a time of 24.46 to complete the sprint double.

After posting a morning outing of 24.51, C1 shaved .05 off of the result to check-in as the NSW gold medalist in 24.46. That represented the only time under 25 seconds, with her sister, Bronte Campbell, coming into the all in 25.21 for runner-up.

C1’s 24.46 from this evening in Sydney now renders the relay world record holder as the 4th fastest swimmer in the world this season.

Additional Winners: