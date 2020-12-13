Cate Campbell Back In Pool To Clinch 50 Free NSW State Title

2020 NSW SENIOR STATE AGE C’SHIPS
- December 11th – December 17th
- SOPAC, Sydney, Australia
- LCM (50m)
- Entry List
- Day 1 Recap
- Results – Meet Mobile
Aussie Olympian Cate Campbell already made her presence known in a big way at these 2020 New South Wales Senior State Age Championships, but the 28-year-old suited up for another gold tonight.
Last night the Knox swimmer scorched a 52.87 100m freestyle outing to take gold and rank #1 in the world this season while tonight she produced a time of 24.46 to complete the sprint double.
After posting a morning outing of 24.51, C1 shaved .05 off of the result to check-in as the NSW gold medalist in 24.46. That represented the only time under 25 seconds, with her sister, Bronte Campbell, coming into the all in 25.21 for runner-up.
C1’s 24.46 from this evening in Sydney now renders the relay world record holder as the 4th fastest swimmer in the world this season.
2020-2021 LCM Women 50 Free
Henique
24.34
|2
|Ranomi
Kromowidjojo
|NED
|24.38
|12/03
|3
|Liu
Xiang
|CHN
|24.45
|09/28
|4
|Valerie
Van Roon
|NED
|24.63
|12/03
|5
|Gretchen
Walsh
|USA
|24.65
|11/13
Additional Winners:
- Bradley Woodward topped the men’s 100m back in 54.42 as the only swimmer under the 55-second threshold.
- The women’s 100m breast saw Jess Hansen produced a time of 1:07.80 to win the race by well over 2 seconds.