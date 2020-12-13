Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Cate Campbell Back In Pool To Clinch 50 Free NSW State Title

2020 NSW SENIOR STATE AGE C’SHIPS

  • December 11th – December 17th
  • SOPAC, Sydney, Australia
  • LCM (50m)
Aussie Olympian Cate Campbell already made her presence known in a big way at these 2020 New South Wales Senior State Age Championships, but the 28-year-old suited up for another gold tonight.

Last night the Knox swimmer scorched a 52.87 100m freestyle outing to take gold and rank #1 in the world this season while tonight she produced a time of 24.46 to complete the sprint double.

After posting a morning outing of 24.51, C1 shaved .05 off of the result to check-in as the NSW gold medalist in 24.46. That represented the only time under 25 seconds, with her sister, Bronte Campbell, coming into the all in 25.21 for runner-up.

C1’s 24.46 from this evening in Sydney now renders the relay world record holder as the 4th fastest swimmer in the world this season.

2020-2021 LCM Women 50 Free

MelanieFRA
Henique
12/12
24.34
2Ranomi
Kromowidjojo		NED24.3812/03
3Liu
Xiang		CHN24.4509/28
4Valerie
Van Roon		NED24.6312/03
5Gretchen
Walsh		USA24.6511/13
Additional Winners:

  • Bradley Woodward topped the men’s 100m back in 54.42 as the only swimmer under the 55-second threshold.
  • The women’s 100m breast saw Jess Hansen produced a time of 1:07.80 to win the race by well over 2 seconds.

