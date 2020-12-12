Cate Campbell Hits #1 100 Freestyle Time In The World This Season

2020 NSW SENIOR STATE AGE C’SHIPS

December 11th – December 17th

SOPAC, Sydney, Australia

LCM (50m)

Entry List

Results – Meet Mobile

The 2020 New South Wales Senior State Age Championships are taking place at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center this week, with age groupers mixed in with the nation’s elite. Of note, the Queensland Championships are also taking place, with the vast majority of Olympians and World Championships athletes partaking in that competition, whose individual events get underway tomorrow.

Highlighting the entries here, however, are the Campbell sisters, with both Cate and Bronte Campbell appearing in the pool tonight in the women’s 100m free.

After leading the way with a casual morning prelim outing of 53.55, 28-year-old Cate threw down a massive final time of 52.87 to scorch the field en route to gold. Bronte was the next closest competitor, with the 26-year-old two-time individual world champion hitting 54.03 as the runner-up.

Going back to C1, she opened in 25.41 and closed in 27.46 to log the fastest time in the world this season and just the 2nd sub-53 second result worldwide this season as well. Her 52.87 from tonight overtakes the top rankings slot from China’s Zhang Yufei who had produced a time of 52.90 in September.

Additional Notes: