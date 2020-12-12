Dutch Women Destroy SCM 200 Free Relay World Record In 1:32.50 (Video)

While the ISL season wrapped up a month ago, the late 2020 short course meter record surge hasn’t stopped yet.

The Dutch women absolutely annihilated the world record in the 200 freestyle relay, competing at the Wouda Cup, as the team of Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Maaike de Waard, Kim Busch and Femke Heemskerk combined for a time of 1:32.50.

That swim puts the quartet three-quarters of a second under the fastest time ever, a 1:33.25 done by the Netherlands at the 2009 European Championships, while the official world record stood at 1:33.91 from the Dutch team at the 2017 SC Euros.

The 2009 swim was never officially recognized as a world record, instead denoted as a “World Best”, just like the French men’s 200 free relay in 2008, though both are official European Records.

Kromowidjojo led off in 23.05, just over a tenth outside her individual world record in the 50 free (22.93) for the third-fastest swim in history. de Waard (23.16), Busch (23.47) shored up the middle legs before Heemskerk dropped a blistering 22.82 on the anchor leg.

Heemskerk’s split is among the fastest in history — Kromowidjojo has been 22.70 on two separate occasions, Hinkelien Schreuder dropped a 22.81 on the 2009 relay, and Marleen Veldhuis has been as fast as 22.82. This is not Heemskerk’s first sub-23 split, however, as she clocked in at 22.90 on the mixed 200 free relay at the 2018 SC Worlds.

During the 2020 ISL season, Kromowidjojo’s fastest time in the 50 came in at 23.37, ranking her second in the league behind Polish swimmer Kasia Wasick (23.30). Kromo’s world record time of 22.93 was set in August of 2017 on the FINA World Cup circuit, and her fastest swim since had been a 23.19 at the 2018 SC Worlds.

The 30-year-old three-time Olympic champion has actually been a member of all three record-setting teams, while Heemskerk was also on the 2017 relay.

Inge Dekker, Schreuder and Saskia de Jonge joined Kromowidjojo in 2009, while Tamara van Vliet and Valerie van Roon teamed up with Kromowidjojo and Heemskerk in 2017.

SPLIT COMPARISON

2009 Euros 2017 Euros 2020 Wouda Cup Dekker – 23.53 Kromowidjojo – 23.42 Kromowidjojo – 23.05 Schreuder – 22.81 Heemskerk – 23.19 de Waard – 23.16 de Jonge – 23.88 van Vliet – 23.65 Busch – 23.47 Kromowidjojo – 23.03 van Roon – 23.65 Heemskerk – 22.82 1:33.25 1:33.91 1:32.50

