WATCH: Josh Matheny Break Reece Whitley’s National Age Group Record

2020 WINTER 18 & UNDER CHAMPIONSHIPS – CARLISLE, PENNSYLVANIA

December 10-11, 2020*

Keystone Aquatic Center, Carlisle, Pennsylvania

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 Winter 18 & Under Championships”

If there has been a silver lining to the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, it’s that a lot of club swim teams, opting to hold meets without spectators in the building, have gotten really good at live-streaming races.

At the Keystone Aquatics meet in Carlisle, Florida, for example, we got a multi-camera look at the weekend’s action, including an on-screen scoreboard picture-in-picture and even a ‘call’ of the meet.

That includes videos of Josh Matheny’s National Age Group Record in the 200 breaststroke, and his all-time 17-18 top 10 time in the 100 breaststroke.

Below, watch Josh Matheny swim to a 1:51.38 in the 200 yard breaststroke, which breaks Reece Whitley‘s 17-18 National Age Group Record of 1:51.43 (read more here):

The next day, Matheny swam in the 100 breaststroke, where he took half-a-second off his best time with a 52.02. That ranks him as the 8th-fastest swimmer in age group history – Whitley still holds that record at a 51.16 from 2018 (read more here):

There is a lot of ‘new normal’ that I hope reverts to the ‘old normal’ after the pandemic wanes; this is not one of those things.