Princeton Recruit Tyler Hong Clocks 47.7 100 Fly PB at Lake Erie Championships

2020 Lake Erie Winter Championship

December 11-13, 2020

Geneva, OH

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Results on MeetMobile, search “2020 Lake Erie Winter Championship”

The 2020 Lake Erie Winter Championships kicked off yesterday. The meet consists of both morning and evening sessions, each featuring a couple events.

Unattached 17-year-old Tyler Hong, a Princeton recruit, took the men’s 200 free and 100 back yesterday morning, and the men’s 100 fly in the evening. Hong narrowly missed his personal best of 47.89 in the 100 back, finishing in 47.94. He took the race out quickly, flipping in 23.18 on the first 50. He went on to swim the 100 fly in the evening session, establishing a new best time of 47.71. The swim came in well under his personal best of 49.09, marking Hong’s first time under both 49 and 48. He had an excellent back half of the race, coming home in 25.21 after taking it out in 22.50, marking just a 2.71 second difference between 50s. Hong also won the men’s 200 free in the morning session, touching in 1:39.03, breaking 1:40 for the first time.

Cleveland Swim Institute 16-year-old Olena Sadovska posted a win in the women’s 100 breast, finishing in 1:03.35. The swim marked a 1.62 second drop for Sadovska. She came home very well, splitting 32.98 on the 2nd 50, after taking the race out in 30.37. Unattached 16-year-old Mia Nagle came in 2nd in the race, touching in 1:03.78. The swim also marks Nagle’s first time under 1:04. She was nearly identical to Sadovska on the first 50, splitting 30.26, but came home just a little slower, in 33.52.

Harvard sophomore Felicia Pasadyn won 3 events on the day, taking the women’s 200 free, 100 back, and 400 IM. Pasadyn is home competing for the Medina Rec Swim team currently, as the Ivy League has canceled sports for the rest of the year. In the 200 free, Pasadyn won the race handily, touching in 1:49.55 as the only swimmer in the field to break 1:50. The time was just slightly off her personal best of 1:48.12. She went on to post a 55.21 in the 100 back, again touching a little off her personal best of 52.94. Pasadyn capped her night with a 4:15.26 in the 400 IM, after getting out to an aggressive start. She split 57.17 on the fly leg, and followed it up with a 1:02.52 back leg, marking a 1:59.69 at the 200. Her breaststroke leg was somewhat off compared to the other legs, coming in at 1:17.48, but she was able to bring the race home with a 58.09 on free.

