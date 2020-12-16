QUIZ: Pick The Winning Times From All 2016 Olympic Swimming Events

Can you pick the winning time of each swimming event at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games?

This week’s quiz is simple: we’ve provided a list of the winning times in random order. You match the times to the proper event. A few notes at the top:

This is a clickable quiz – the event is shown at the top, and you click the button for the winning time out of the field of buttons below.

You are allowed to skip an event and come back to it – this can be helpful with the tricky events. Use the “Prev” and “Next” buttons to skip through answers.

Correct answers will be displayed in green. Wrong answers will flash red when you click them.

You have five minutes to pick all 32 events.

How many correct answers out of 32 can you get?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you can’t get enough swimming quizzes, check out some of our past quizzes:

You can find more fun & games in our new Swimming Fun & Games channel by following this link, though we’re not liable for the work you don’t get done today.