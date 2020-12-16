Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

QUIZ: Pick The Winning Times From All 2016 Olympic Swimming Events

Can you pick the winning time of each swimming event at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games?

This week’s quiz is simple: we’ve provided a list of the winning times in random order. You match the times to the proper event. A few notes at the top:

  • This is a clickable quiz – the event is shown at the top, and you click the button for the winning time out of the field of buttons below.
  • You are allowed to skip an event and come back to it – this can be helpful with the tricky events. Use the “Prev” and “Next” buttons to skip through answers.
  • Correct answers will be displayed in green. Wrong answers will flash red when you click them.
  • You have five minutes to pick all 32 events.
  • How many correct answers out of 32 can you get?


GD20
1 hour ago

so many 1:53’s :O

J Byrd
1 hour ago

The 3 1:53s made this tough

Horninco
1 hour ago

Got all the men’s right, lulz 75% overall

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

