Off-Hiatus Tamsin Cook To Take On Full Schedule At Western Australia Meet

2020 WESTERN AUSTRALIA SWIMMING C’SHIPS

Friday, December 18th – Tuesday, December 22nd

HBF Stadium, Perth, Western Australia

LCM (50m)

Entries

Western Australians will be getting some racing under their belts later this week as their state’s Age and Senior Swimming Championships kickoff at HBF Stadium on Friday, December 18th.

The usual WA suspects including Blair Evans, Zac Incerti, Holly Barratt and Brianna Throssell are among the entrants, but we’re also seeing a could of surprises appearing on the docket.

Less of a surprise and more of a confirmation of her comeback is the fact 2016 Olympian Tamsin Cook has increased the number of events since her last 2 meets. Cook, who took a swimming hiatus in 2018 and has only recently been back on the scene, finished an impressive 6th in the 400m freestyle and battled American Katie Ledecky again on the anchor leg of the women’s 4x200m freestyle to hang on for Olympic silver in Rio 4 years ago.

Cook competed at the Aussie relay blitz this past October as her first meet back in nearly 3 years, while she also dusted off some cobwebs at the Aussie Virtual Short Course Championships.

Here in Perth, 22-year-old Cook is set to race the 100m, 200m, and 400m free events, in addition to the 100m and 200m butterfly.

The other surprise entrant comes in the form of Tommaso D’Orsogna. Although not officially retired, 29-year-old D’Orsogna has been laying low, with his last meet appearing to have been the Australian University Games in 2018 while he is completing medical school. The relay medalist from London is only entered in the men’s 50m fly here.

17-year-old Joshua Edwards-Smith is one to watch among the younger set of racers, with the 2019 Australian Junior Team member taking on a monster schedule of the 50m/100m/200m/400 free, 50m/100m/200m back and 50m/100m fly events.

The teen wreaked havoc on the Aussie short course rankings earlier this season at the Western Australia SC Championships.