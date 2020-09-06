Edwards-Smith Enters Aussie SCM 200 Freestyle All-Time Age List

2020 WESTERN AUSTRALIA SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Yesterday the duo of Zac Incerti and Joshua Edwards-Smith wreaked havoc on the men’s 100m back at these Western Aussie SC Championships and today they did the same to the 50m back.

Clocking a time of 23.63 for a new lifetime best, UWSC swimmer Incerti topped the podium to become Australia’s 7th fastest performer ever in the men’s 50m back. Behind him over a second later was 17-year-old Edwards-Smith, who punched a time of 24.83. For Edwards-Smith, the teen is now tied as the nation’s 8th fastest 17-year-old all-time in this 50m back event

Edwards-Smith was also in the men’s 200m free race, turning some heads en route to grabbing gold in 1:47.02. Splitting 52.35/54.67, Edwards-Smith produced the only sub-1:51 outing of the entire field to nail a new personal best.

En route to topping the podium, Edwards-Smith became Australia’s 10th fastest performer all-time (17-year-olds) in this short course format of the 200m free, bumping World Championships finalist Clyde Lewis and his time of 1:47.20 from 2015 out of the top 10.

Holly Barratt of Rockingham got it done in the women’s 50m back, stopping the clock in a swift 26.95. That easily beat the field, even though it stands nearly a second off of the 32-year-old’s lifetime best of 25.99 logged last year. That effort rendered Barratt as the nation’s 4th fastest performer ever.

World record holder Brianna Throssell was back in the water after her 50m free gold last night, tonight racing in the 100m fly and 200m free events. The 24-year-old Western Australia Institute of Sport’s 2019 athlete of the year hit a time of 58.39 in the 1fly and 1:58.05 in the 2free, winning the latter event by over 6 seconds.

Throssell’s PB in the 100m fly rests at the 56.81 she produced as a member of DC Trident while competing at the ISL Indianapolis meet last year. As for the 200m free, Throssell has been as fast as 1:56.89 from these Championships 6 years ago.

Additional Notes: