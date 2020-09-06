14-Year-Old Lily Christianson Swims 26.0 in 50 Meter Free Twice in August

DUNE VS CON DUAL MEET

August 13th – 15th, 2020

Elkhart Aquatic Center, Elkhart, Indiana

Long Course Meters (LCM)

Results on Meet Mobile, search “DUNE vs CON Dual Meet”

Lily Christianson, a 14-year-old from Irish Aquatics in Indiana, swam a 50 free in a blistering time of 26.08 seconds at a dual meet two weeks ago. She touched the wall over 2 seconds before anyone else in the event, marking the 2nd time she’s been 26.0 in a brief return to racing period so far.

That was the second time that Christianson swam a 50 free in 26 seconds in the timespan of a month. Her best time, 26.02, is from her first meet post coronavirus quarantine – a time trial hosted by Irish Aquatics in early August. That time ties her with Olympic medalist Amanda Weir and Maddy Schaefer for 14th place all-time in the age group.

At the recent dual meet, Christianson also won the 100 free in a best time of 56.70. Both of her swims that weekend qualified for Summer Junior Nationals, although she first qualified for Junior Nationals last July, at age 13.

Based on last season’s best times, Christianson is ranked first in the 50 free in Indiana and second in the nation to Anna Moesch.

The up-and-coming sprinter has also had success in the 200 yard free. Christianson’s best time of 1:51.25 is both a Futures qualifying time, and it ranks her 15th in the U.S.

Before her birthday, at the 2019 Mid-States 14 & Under Allstar Championships, she took home six individual event wins and broke five 11-12 meet records. Even if she was ranked against the 13-14 year olds, Christianson had a standout performance, and would have placed 3rd in the 100 fly and 100 free.

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS