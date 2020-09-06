Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Podcast: Karl Krug Explains Running a Swim Meet During COVID

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

I say down with Spartans Aquatic Club head coach Karl Krug, who explained what it was like being one of the first teams in the country to run a sanctioned swim meet after the COVID-19 shutdown. Krug also talks about his coaching philosophy and how he draws a lot of inspiration from his own swimming days at Auburn under coach Brett Hawke. And just for fun, he delves into some of his fondest memories while training at Auburn with the likes of Cesar Cielo, Fred Bousquet, and Matt Target.

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!