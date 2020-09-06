Hauck, Kukla & Coleman Wrap Up Gold Coast Welcome Back Meet

2020 SWIMMING GOLD COAST WELCOME BACK MEET

Saturday, September 5th – Sunday, September 6th

Gold Coast Aquatic Centre

SCM (25m)

Day 1 Recap

Results: Meet Mobile

The two-day ‘Welcome Back Meet’ on the Gold Coast wrapped up today, but not before 17-year-old Thomas Hauck collected additional hardware to accompany his day 1 performances.

Tonight, the All Saints swimmer topped the men’s 200m IM podium in a mark of 1:59.12, taking the event by over 11 seconds. This outing places Hauck onto the all-time performers’ list for 17-year-olds in slot #5.

Of note, topping the list of fastest Aussies ever in this 200m IM at age 17 is Kenneth To, with a time of 1:57.47 from 2009. To represented Australia until switching national sporting citizenship to Hong Kong. To passed away suddenly in March of last year.

Hauck dove back in for the 100m back, with the teen getting to the wall first in 55.17, while his 400m free outing of 3:47.80 gave him a trio of gold to close out his weekend of racing.

Yolane Kukla was another multi-event winner here, with the 24-year-old pumping out a time of 25.75 to snag victory in the 50m free. She doubled up on sprints with a 50m fly win in 27.70 while also getting the gold in the 100m free in 56.28.

Kukla fell just short of a 4th top prize in the 100m fly, with TSS Aquatic’s Tanya Stovgaard sneaking into the wall in a time of 1:01.58 to Kukla’s 1:01.90.

16-year-old Bond athlete Jesse Coleman was tonight’s 50m fly winner, with the 16-year-old producing an effort of 25.57. He also won the 100m fly in 54.98. The former result knocks over a second off the kid’s previous PB of 26.97 from 2018, while the latter hacked over half a second from his previous career-fastest of 55.59 from just last October.