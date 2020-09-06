UVA Adds 2022 Verbal Commitment from 3x VHSL Class 3 Champion Izzy Bradley

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Izzy Bradley from Charlottesville, Virginia has given a verbal commitment to the women’s swimming and diving team at the in-state University of Virginia for the 2022-23 school year.

“Been dreaming about this forever and am excited to make it official by announcing my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Virginia!! Thank you to my family and friends, my dedicated coaches, and most importantly my teammates for the endless support and helping me reach this point. 🧡💙 #WAHOOWA ⚔️⚔️”

Bradley is a rising junior at Monticello High School where she is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and a three-time individual high school state champion. At the 2020 Virginia High School Class 3 Championships in March, she won the 50 free (23.23) and 100 back (54.44) and led off the winning 200 free (23.34) and 200 medley (25.55 back) relays. In 2019 as a freshman, she won the 50 free (23.67) and was runner-up in the back (56.21).

Bradley does her club swimming with the Piedmont Family YMCA in Charlottesville. She is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 100 back and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 50 free. She competed in both events at 2019 Winter Juniors East but her best times come from her sophomore year high school season. She had a strong showing at last summer’s YMCA National Long Course Championships. There, she placed 9th in the 100 back and 19th in the 50 free. She also competed in the 100 free, 200 back, and 100 fly and left the meet with new times in the LCM 100 free (1:00.90), 50 back (30.43), 100 back (1:04.85), and 200 back (2:27.34).

Top SCY times:

50 back – 25.38

100 back – 54.44

200 back – 2:05.25

50 free – 23.19

100 free – 53.24

100 fly – 57.34

Bradley will join the Cavaliers’ class of 2025 with Claire Tuggle and Zoe Skirboll, numbers 4 and 15, respectively, on our Way Too Early list of recruits from the high school class of 2022.

