15 Zoe Skirboll Adds Verbal Commitment to Virginia’s Class of 2026

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania’s Zoe Skirboll (the #15 recruit on our Way Too Early list of top girls from the high school class of 2022) is the second verbal commitment in as many days to the University of Virginia for the 2022-23 school year. #4 Claire Tuggle announced her verbal pledge yesterday.

Skirboll attends Fox Chapel Area High School and swims year-round for Racer X Aquatics, where she is coached by her father, Jim Skirboll. She swam for her school as a freshman, winning the 200 IM (1:58.75) and placing 2nd in the 100 breast (1:01.23) at the 2019 PIAA Class AAA Girls State Championships. She also swam breaststroke (28.00) on the 10th-place medley relay and led off the 17th-place 400 free relay (51.52) in prelims. She did not participate in high school swimming in her sophomore season, choosing to focus on (what was expected to be) the upcoming 2020 Olympic Trials.

Skirboll is an Olympic Trials qualifier in the 50m free (25.94) and 100m breast (1:10.46). She owns National Age Group records in the SCY 10-and-under 50 free (24.90, tied with Lea Neal), 10-and-under 100 free (54.89), and 11/12 50 breast (28.70), as well as the LCM 11/12 50 breast (32.96). Last fall she attended the USA Swimming National Select Camp at the Olympic Training Center.

Skirboll excels at a wide range of events, as evidenced by her lineup at 2019 Winter Juniors East where she swam the 50 free, 100 free (13th), 100 breast (4th), 200 breast (15th), 100 fly (22nd), and 200 IM (15th). Her 100 breast and 100 fly times were lifetime bests and she was only a couple hundredths off in the 100 free. She scored a slew of best times at 2019 NCSA Spring Championship, including 50/100 free, 50/200 breast, 50 fly, and 100 IM.

Best Times:

100 breast – 1:00.89

200 breast – 2:15.71

200 IM – 1:58.75

50 free – 22.87

100 free – 50.31

200 free – 1:48.86

100 fly – 54.71

UVA had eight sub-23 sprinters on the roster last year, and that’s before either the class of 2024 (Abby Harter, Alex Walsh, Anna Keating, Emma Weyant, Quinn Schaedler, Sophia Wilson) or 2025 (Abby Kapeller, Caroline Pennington, Ella Bathurst, Gretchen Walsh, Kate Morris, Reilly Tiltmann) make their appearances in Charlottesville.

