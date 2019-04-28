Jr Pan Pac Champion and Top 400 IMer in Class, Emma Weyant, Verbals to UVA

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Emma Weyant of the Sarasota YMCA Sharks has verbally committed to the University of Virginia for 2020.

Weyant swam to an 8th place finish at U.S. Summer Nationals last year in the 400 IM. Her performance there qualified her for the 2018 Jr Pan Pacs, where she won gold in the event and bronze in the 800 free for Team USA. At the 2019 YMCA SC Nationals this month, Weyant won the 200 free, 500 free, 1000 free, 200 IM, and 400 IM titles.

“Extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Virginia! I can’t thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates enough for their endless support. GO HOOS!!!”

TOP TIMES

100y free – 50.00

200y free – 1:47.34

500y free – 4:43.80

1000y free – 9:39.41

1650y free – 16:30.02

200y breast – 2:15.45

200y IM – 1:58.07

400y IM – 4:07.63

200m free – 2:01.97

400m free – 4:12.62

800m free – 8:37.75

200m IM – 2:16.85

400m IM – 4:40.64

Representing Riverview High School, Weyant swam to 2018 FHSAA 4A state titles in both the 200 IM and 500 free.

When we did our rankings for the top 20 recruits in the 2020 class in April of 2018, the top 400 IM’er in the class was #11 Kathryn Ackerman at 4:10.20. She’s since dropped down to 4:07.79, just behind Weyant, and is a verbal commitment to Michigan.

Weyant has a good case to make the top 10 if we were to re-rank now. At this point last year, she was 1:49/4:45 in the free and 2:02/4:11 in the IMs– she’s made huge strides since then. In long course, her most impressive drop has been in the 400 IM, where she went from 4:48 to 4:40 in one year.

At the 2019 ACC Champs, Weyant would’ve made A finals in the 500 free, 200 IM, and 400 IM with her best times. She also would’ve made the 200 free B final, the 200 breast C final, and placed 12th in the mile. At the NCAA level, Weyant’s 400 IM time would’ve scored in the B final, less than three seconds out from the A final cut-off.

Weyant is the fourth verbal commit to the ‘Hoos’ class of 2024, and all four commits have NCAA-scoring times so far. #2 Alex Walsh has pretty ridiculous range: she has NCAA A final qualifying times in the 100 back, 100 breast, 200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM and would have been a B-finalist in the 50 free and 200 back. Additionally, #17 Anna Keating would’ve been five hundredths from making the 100 breast A final and #20 Abby Harter is quick enough to score in the 200 fly B final.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.