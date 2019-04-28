2019 TYR Derby Pro Meet: 50 Free Heat 2 Race Videos

TYR DERBY PRO SWIM MEET

April 26, 2019

6:30pm ET

Louisville, KY

50 free shoot-out style

LCM

Results on Meet Mobile under ‘TYR Derby Pro Swim Meet’

Meet page

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

Tonight’s TYR Derby Pro meet will feature eight women and eight men racing shoot-out style.

HOW IT WORKS

Eight women and eight men will square off in a 50 free long course. The field will get smaller through three rounds until a winner is crowned. Here’s a full breakdown of the rounds:

PRELIMS – eight men and eight women will race a 50 free, with the slowest two getting eliminated. SEMIFINALS – six men and six women will race a 50 free, with the slowest two getting eliminated. FINALS – four men and four women will race a 50 free for the TYR Derby titles on the men’s and women’s sides

WOMEN’S SEMIFINALS

Results

Geer was first to the wall again, dipping closer to 24-second territory.

Comerford and Bilquist tied at 25.16, both dropping from the first round, though Bilquist dropped almost four full tenths. Kennedy squeaks into the final, making it an All-American final.

For Bilquist, it’ll be interesting to see how close she can get to her 25.03 lifetime best from 2015 when she was still in high school — she has since finished her NCAA career with Cal. This may be an indication of a long course breakout for her after an excellent NCAA career and huge improvements in yards since high school.

MEN’S SEMIFINALS

Results

Fratus again made it through in first by a considerable margin, making him the heavy favorite going into the final.

Japan’s Shioura was 22.36, clipping Held, who was right on what he was in the first round.

Chadwick and Khalafalla wound up tying for 5th in 22.44. There will be no swim-off here, though, as that would be like giving the two men a super-semi-final round and put the winner at a considerable disadvantage in the final. Instead, all top five will race for four cash prizes.