QUIZ: Rapid-Fire Top 25 In ISL 2020 MVP Scoring

Can you name the top 25 individual MVP scorers of the 2020 ISL season? Can you do it in just 90 seconds?

You have just slightly less than the time it takes some of these athletes to swim a 200 free – so this one is going to test your fast-twitch brain muscles. Then again, the ISL is famous for its breakneck meet pace, fitting a full co-ed swim meet into a tight, two-hour television window. So in many ways, this quiz is very fitting.

Some notes:

Entering the last name only is enough to get credit – and it gets you out of having to spell first names!

We’ve tried to account for a few spelling variations, but you’ll mostly have to spell names correctly.

Teams and total points are listed.

