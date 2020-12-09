Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

QUIZ: Rapid-Fire Top 25 In ISL 2020 MVP Scoring

Can you name the top 25 individual MVP scorers of the 2020 ISL season? Can you do it in just 90 seconds?

You have just slightly less than the time it takes some of these athletes to swim a 200 free – so this one is going to test your fast-twitch brain muscles. Then again, the ISL is famous for its breakneck meet pace, fitting a full co-ed swim meet into a tight, two-hour television window. So in many ways, this quiz is very fitting.

Some notes:

  • Entering the last name only is enough to get credit – and it gets you out of having to spell first names!
  • We’ve tried to account for a few spelling variations, but you’ll mostly have to spell names correctly.
  • Teams and total points are listed.

If you can’t get enough swimming quizzes, check out some of our past quizzes:

You can find more fun & games in our new Swimming Fun & Games channel by following this link, though we’re not liable for the work you don’t get done today.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!