QUIZ: Can You Name All Short Course World Record-Holders?

Can you name every short course meters world record-holder in swimming?

Short course meters is often the forgotten course – not included in the Olympics or in the NCAA. But the International Swimming League is providing a high-profile medium for short course meters swims, and that makes it a timely subject for our latest SwimSwam swimming quiz.

Some notes:

Entering the last name only is enough to get credit – and it gets you out of having to spell first names!

In cases of ties, either record-holder should get you credit.

These are in short course meters, as of October 23, 2020.

We’ve tried to account for a few spelling variations, but you’ll mostly have to spell names correctly.

 

