QUIZ: Can You Name All Short Course World Record-Holders?

Can you name every short course meters world record-holder in swimming?

Short course meters is often the forgotten course – not included in the Olympics or in the NCAA. But the International Swimming League is providing a high-profile medium for short course meters swims, and that makes it a timely subject for our latest SwimSwam swimming quiz.

Some notes:

  • Entering the last name only is enough to get credit – and it gets you out of having to spell first names!
  • In cases of ties, either record-holder should get you credit.
  • These are in short course meters, as of October 23, 2020.
  • We’ve tried to account for a few spelling variations, but you’ll mostly have to spell names correctly.


If you can’t get enough swimming quizzes, check out some of our past quizzes:

You can find more fun & games in our new Swimming Fun & Games channel by following this link, though we’re not liable for the work you don’t get done today.

9
Bub
1 hour ago

36/36 lets go

swimfan210_
1 hour ago

31/36 missed Paltrinieri, Larkin, VDB and Medeiros

Coleman Hodges
Admin
1 hour ago

30/36… what have I become

swimfan210_
Reply to  Coleman Hodges
34 minutes ago

Everyone is doing fairly well on this one…previous quizzes had many people get only around half of the answers correct

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

