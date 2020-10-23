QUIZ: Can You Name All Short Course World Record-Holders?

Can you name every short course meters world record-holder in swimming?
Short course meters is often the forgotten course – not included in the Olympics or in the NCAA. But the International Swimming League is providing a high-profile medium for short course meters swims, and that makes it a timely subject for our latest SwimSwam swimming quiz.
Some notes:
- Entering the last name only is enough to get credit – and it gets you out of having to spell first names!
- In cases of ties, either record-holder should get you credit.
- These are in short course meters, as of October 23, 2020.
- We’ve tried to account for a few spelling variations, but you’ll mostly have to spell names correctly.
36/36 lets go
31/36 missed Paltrinieri, Larkin, VDB and Medeiros
30/36… what have I become
Everyone is doing fairly well on this one…previous quizzes had many people get only around half of the answers correct