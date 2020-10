Arizona HS State Meets Set For Nov 6-7 With Adjusted Qualifying

Arizona will hold its high school state swimming & diving meets in early November, though with an adjusted qualifying process.

Arizona will host its Division 1 meets on Friday, November 6. Division 2 and 3 will take place the following day, on Saturday, November 7. All meets will be at the Skyline Aquatic Center, and will take place with each meet broken into three sessions to limit the number of athletes competing:

Friday, November 6:

8:05 AM – Division 1 boys (200 medley relay, 200 free, 200 IM, 50 free)

9:25 AM – Division 1 boys (100 fly, 100 free, 500 free, 200 free relay)

10:56 AM – Division 1 boys (100 back, 100 breast, 400 free relay)

2:05 PM – Division 1 girls (200 medley relay, 200 free, 200 IM, 50 free)

3:28 PM – Division 1 girls (100 fly, 100 free, 500 free, 200 free relay)

5:00 PM – Division 1 girls (100 back, 100 breast, 400 free relay)

Saturday, November 7:

8:05 AM – Division 2 boys (200 medley relay, 200 free, 200 IM, 50 free)

8:35 AM – Division 3 boys (200 medley relay, 200 free, 200 IM, 50 free)

9:25 AM – Division 2 boys (100 fly, 100 free, 500 free, 200 free relay)

9:45 AM – Division 3 boys (100 fly, 100 free, 500 free, 200 free relay)

10:56 AM – Division 2 boys (100 back, 100 breast, 400 free relay)

11:00 AM – Division 3 boys (100 back, 100 breast, 400 free relay)

2:05 PM – Division 2 girls (200 medley relay, 200 free, 200 IM, 50 free)

2:05 PM – Division 3 girls (200 medley relay, 200 free, 200 IM, 50 free)

3:20 PM – Division 3 girls (100 fly, 100 free, 500 free, 200 free relay)

3:28 PM – Division 2 girls (100 fly, 100 free, 500 free, 200 free relay)

5:00 PM – Division 2 girls (100 back, 100 breast, 400 free relay)

You can see the full schedule and info here, per the AIA website.

Typically, Arizona allows any team to host a state meet qualifier, and teams can attend as many qualifiers as they want to try to put up qualifying times. But with the coronavirus pandemic causing some unequal playing fields between teams, this year each team will be assigned one qualifying meet.

The state meets will be limited to just 250 individuals in the building at at time. That means no spectators and force the switch to multiple individual sessions. All will be swum as timed finals, instead of the state’s typical prelims/finals format.