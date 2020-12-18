Shymanovich Swims Third-Fastest 50 Breast Ever At Belarusian SCM Champs

2020 BELARUSIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

December 17-19, 2020

Brest, Belarus

SCM (25m)

Ilya Shymanovich carried over the momentum from a successful opening day of the 2020 Belarusian Short Course Championships into Friday’s action, as the 26-year-old swam two of the fastest 50 breaststrokes in history.

On Thursday, Shymanovich lowered the Belarusian National Record in the 200 breast in a time of 2:02.77, and followed that up by recording the fastest 50 breast relay split of all-time on the 200 medley relay (25.04).

On day two, Shymanovich did not hold back in the prelims, dropping a time of 25.39 in the 50 breast to lower his national record of 25.48. That swim also goes down as the #3 swim of all-time, trailing only Cameron van der Burgh‘s world record of 25.25 and Emre Sakci‘s European Record of 25.29.

Previously, Shymanovich ranked fourth all-time, also behind Adam Peaty whose been 25.41, and shared the sixth-fastest performance ever with Peaty.

In the final, Shymanovich was just off his morning swim in 25.41, tying for the fourth-fastest swim in history.

Incredibly, eight of the 11-fastest swims ever in the men’s 50 breast have come over the last two months.

All-Time Performances, Men’s 50 Breaststroke (SCM)

Also notably lowering a Belarusian 50 breast record at the event was Alina Zmushka, who chipped .04 off her own record in the women’s prelims in 29.65. Zmushka had set the previous record at the 2019 European SC Championships, and also twice lowered the 200 breast record on day one.

In the final, the 23-year-old won in a time of 30.05.