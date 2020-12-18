Jack McMillan, Eoin Corby Set Senior and Junior Records At Irish Winter Meet

2020 Irish Winter Meet

Thursday, December 17th – Saturday, December 19th

National Aquatic Centre, Dublin, Ireland

SCM (25m) for heats; LCM (50m) for finals

Select Group of Elites Only

SwimSwam Preview

Live Results

Jack McMillan kicked off day 2 of the Irish Winter Meet by breaking his own Senior record in the 200m free with a time of 1:42.74. He had set this record previously at 1:43.18 during the 2019 European Short Course Championships.

This was McMillan’s only event during prelims and he is the top seed going into finals tonight, more than 1 second ahead of the 2nd seed, Jordan Sloan. McMillan told Swim Ireland that he does have a goal in mind for finals, but “we’ll just see how it goes.”

🔥 Jack McMillan breaks 200m Freestyle record at #IrishWinterMeet day 2; Eoin Corby lands second Junior record of meet. FULL STORY ➡️https://t.co/nDuWFqhu2S#swimming#returntowater pic.twitter.com/cZ3usOVWk0 — Swim Ireland (@swimireland) December 18, 2020

18-year-old Eoin Corby took down the second record which fell this morning, following up his Junior record-setting 50m breast last night by outdoing his own Junior record in the 100m IM and touching the wall at 54.76. Corby took over one-third of a second off of the record which he set last year at the Irish Short Course Championships. This swim came after his 100m breast where he posted a 58.91, about half a second off of his lifetime best.

Going into finals, Corby is the top seed in both events, with only a slight lead on Darragh Greene in the 50 breast. Greene, the Irish national record-holder in the long course version of the event, finished the 2020 International Swimming League as a part of London Roar last month.

There will be more opportunities for records to fall in finals, which will be contested in long course meters, starting at 5:30pm in Dublin, or 9:30 AM PST and 12:30 PM EST in the United States.