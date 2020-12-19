Uncommitted High School Junior Sebastien Sergile Swims 44.3 in 100 Free

SwimAtlanta’s Holiday Showdown Meet

December 18, 2020

McCauley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech Campus, Atlanta, Georgia

Short Course Yards (25 yard pool)

Results on Meet Mobile: “SwimAtlanta’s Holiday Showdown Meet”

SwimAtlanta hosted a single-session intrasquad meet on Thursday evening at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, where the team’s swimmers of all ages, from as young as 7 to as old as 34, got the opportunity to swim one last meet of the 2020 calendar year.

The highlight of the event was uncommitted high school junior Sebastien Sergile, who swam, and won, the 50 free, 100 free, and 200 backstroke, all in new lifetime bests.

In the 50 free, he swam 20.66, which knocked .31 seconds off his previous best time; in the 100 free, he swam 44.31, which knocked .63 seconds off his previous lifetime best; and in the 200 back, he swam 1:48.41, and knocked 3.08 seconds off his previous lifetime best.

The 100 freestyle time, specifically, would have tied him as the fastest swim in the class coming out of the early-summer pause on sanctioned racing in the United States. Among current high school juniors, he know ranks 5th in that event

Top 100 Short Course Yards Free, Boys’ High School Juniors

Dawson Joyce, Florida State University Swim Club – 43.59 (University of Florida commit) Quintin McCarty, Pikes Peak Athletics – 44.01 Andres Dupont, Bolles School – 44.09 Alec Filipovic, St. Charles Swim Team – 44.30 Sebastien Sergile, SwimAtlanta – 44.31

He was chased in that 200 backstroke by Connor Kazmi, who finished 2nd in 1:49.11. That was a best time for Kazmi by three-tenths of a second in his best event. Kazmi also dropped two-tenths of a second to win the 100 back in 51.74.

Kazmi, a high school senior, has not yet announced a college commitment.

Among the swimmers racing at the meet was 34-year old Amanda Weir. She swam 50.50 to place 6th overall in the 100 free and 4:59.76 to place 3rd overall in the 500 free. She was the top female performer in both events.

Weir was a member of the 2004, 2012, and 2016 US Olympic Teams and has 4 Olympic medals as a member of American relays.