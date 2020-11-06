Shymanovich Slices .01 Off 100 Breast European Record

ISL MATCH #7

While competing on day 2 of the International Swimming League (ISL) match #7 in Budapest, Energy Standard squad member Ilya Shymanovich busted out a new European Record in the men’s 100m breaststroke.

Entering this meet Shymanovich held the fastest time in the ISL and the ER with his 55.86 produced just days ago in match 6. Today in Budapest, however, the Belarusian found a way to slice .01 off to drop it down even further, holding off a blazing fast Iron swimmer in Emri Sakci in the process. Sakci settled for silver in 55.97.

As for Shymanovich, splits for his previous European Record included 25.92/29.94 for 55.86, while today’s effort was divided into 26.03/29.82. As his previous mark, today’s outing checks-in as a new textile World Record. His time is the 2nd fastest ever, sitting only behind retired South African Cameron van der Burgh’s 55.61 from the 2009 supersuit era.