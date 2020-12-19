Bulgaria’s 17-Yr-Old Miladinov Rips 51.08 100 Fly For #2 In The World

2020 BULGARIAN TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, December 18th – Sunday, December 20th

Sofia, Bulgaria

LCM (50m)

The 2020 Bulgarian Team Championships are taking place this weekend, with 17-year-old Josif Miladinov making some major noise once again in the men’s 100m fly.

En route to topping the podium, Miladinov fired off a massive 51.08 to check-in with a new national record, lifetime best, and #2 time in the world this season.

The teen was already knocking on the door of his own 51.55 national record in the morning heats, landing lane 4 with a stellar 51.57. Splits for his prelim swim included 24.03/27.54 to set himself up for success.

Come tonight’s final, Miladinov scorched the field and swam a lights-out 51.08 by opening in a wicked-fast 23.08 before closing 27.48. As such, the teen’s monster effort sliced .47 off of his aforementioned NR and falls just .01 shy of Hungarian Kristof Milak’s 51.07 world-leading time from just last week.

It was just this past August that Miladinov nailed a lifetime best and national standard of 51.55 in this LCM 100 fly, posting the mark at the Bulgarian Championships. That time itself overtook the 51.91 Miladinov nailed in the prelims of the 2019 World Junior Championships. Miladinov wound up finishing 4th in that Budapest final with another sub-52 second outing of 51.96.

A quick progression of the Miladinov’s 100m fly follows this impressive pattern:

56.24 2017

54.79 2018

51.91 2019

51.55 August 2020

51.08 December 2020