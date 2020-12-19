Futures Qualifier Morgan Schield Sends Commitment to In-state SMU for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Morgan Schield from San Antonio, Texas will remain in-state to swim for Southern Methodist University next fall.

“I’m beyond grateful to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming career at SMU! I owe it all to God and couldn’t be more blessed with the family, coaches, and friends who have helped me in being able to continue doing what I love most. I’m beyond excited for what lies ahead with such an incredible team and coaches. PONY UP❤️💙”

Schield attends San Antonio Christian High School, where she is a senior. She swims for her high school team and for Aqua Swift Aquatics and is a Futures qualifier in the 100 back, 200 back, and 100 fly. She led San Antonio Christian to two Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) Division II championships in her sophomore and junior year seasons. In 2019, she won the 100 fly (59.52) and 100 back (1:00.25) and contributed to a pair of winning freestyle relays. Last season, she successfully defended her fly (57.10) and back (57.23) titles, led off the winning 200 medley relay (27.31), and anchored the winning 400 free relay.

In club swimming, she recently competed in the 100 back and 100 fly at USA Swimming 18&U Winter Championships hosted by Lakeside Aquatic Club. In November, she picked up new times in the 100 breast (1:09.36) and 200 fly (2:10.01). She swam at College Station Sectionals in February, competing in the 50/100 free, 100/200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY Times:

200 back – 2:01.97

100 back – 56.66

50 back – 26.78

100 fly – 57.10

Schield’s best 100 and 200 back times would have scored at the 2020 AAC Championships, where SMU women finished second of six teams. She will join the Mustangs in the class of 2025 with Ashley Lugbill, Kate Janzen, and Tiffanie Ruan.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.