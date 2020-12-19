Daily Swim Coach Workout #311

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Masters (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
Short Course Meters
**Practice swum w/4 swimmers training in 2 lanes in a giant swim circle
warm-up
1×500 swim
2x
2×125 EN1 free – great form @1:55
2×75 EN1 free swim – w/FAST Feet – aggressive kick @1:15
4×25 choice 1-drill/1-sprint @35
#Distance
1x [swum in Open Water Competition Suit]
8×50 EN1 free @40
8×75 EN1 free @1:00
2×25 sprint @35
10×100 EN1 free @1:15
10×125 EN1 free @1:35
2×25 sprint @35
12×150 NS EN1 free @1:55
12×200 NS EN1 free @2:30
2×25 sprint @35
1×200 easy swim recovery
Talk about changes for next weeks competition [Fueling/suit/hydration]
8×50 free / back easy @55
#sprint
1x [swum in Open Water Competition Suit]
8×50 EN1 free @40
8×75 EN1 free @1:00
2×25 sprint @40
10×100 EN1 free @1:20
10×125 EN1 free @1:40
2×25 sprint @40
6×25 choice to prepare for main set @40
3x
4×25 choice – sprint – mix and match strokes @45
5×50 choice – EN3 – FAST @1:15 – choose 1 stroke for set
1×25 choice – Explosive @45
1×75 easy recovery @2:00
1×100 easy
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
EN3=VO2 Max NS=Negative Split, work the 2nd half of swim
Rick Guenther
Head Coach, Corvallis Aquatic Team
