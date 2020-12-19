London Area Entering Strict Lockdown With Clubs Out Of The Water Entirely

Just 3 days ago we reported how Wales is about to undergo another strict nationwide lockdown, with new restrictions taking effect on Christmas Eve, December 24th. You can read the details on the country’s coronavirus-related lockdown here.
England is now following suit, with all current coronavirus-designated ‘tier 3’ areas across London and southeast England moving into ‘tier 4.’
This means that gyms and indoor swimming pools must close. This affects English swimming clubs such as Wycombe District, Sevenoaks, Guildford City and more. Additionally, unless British Swimming has designated university swimmers as ‘elite’, swimmers based at the English colleges are also now out of the water.
The BBC has outlined the tier 4 laws, of which a breach can cost in the range of about £10,000, as the fol
- Residents being asked to stay at home – although those who have to travel for education or work may continue to do so
- Social mixing will be restricted to meeting one other person from outside your household or support bubble in an open public space
- All non-essential retail will have to close, along with hairdressers, nail bars, and indoor entertainment venues
- Gyms and indoor swimming pools must close but outdoor pools, sports courts and golf courses can stay open
- Support bubbles remain unaffected, as do the exemptions for separated parents and their children
- No-one in tier four will be allowed to join Christmas Day bubbles in tiers one to three
- People in tier four areas should not travel abroad, except in limited circumstances (including work and education)
- Communal religious worship will still be allowed
- Weddings and civil partnership ceremonies are not allowed except in exceptional circumstances
These new restrictions go into effect on Sunday, December 20th. Based on factors such as the total number of COVID-19 case, the rate at which cases are rising or falling, the areas moving into tier 4 are:
- Greater London (all 32 boroughs and the City of London)
- Kent
- Buckinghamshire (including Milton Keynes)
- Berkshire
- Surrey (excluding Waverley)
- Gosport, Havant, Portsmouth
- Rother and Hastings
- Bedfordshire
- Hertfordshire
- Essex (excluding Colchester, Uttlesford and Tendring)
- Peterborough
Clubs are already working with members on alternative training during this difficult situation.
As per government guidelines we regret to inform our members that training will stop with immediate effect for all squads. The silver lining is that Jordan will be returning to our screens from Monday. 💪💪💪#Team
— Guildford City SC (@guildfordcitysc) December 19, 2020
Thank you so much for this – we all really appreciate what the coaching team are doing to keep us motivated. #redarmy https://t.co/XsHzsVSPwZ
— Sevenoaks Swim Club (@7oaksSwim) December 19, 2020
Motivation is waning fast with these ad hoc on/off restrictions. I truly feel for the next generation of GB swimmers.
Went for my evening walk a few hours ago. Witnessed hordes of people with suitcases streaming in to my local underground station out in West London. All heading in to central London, presumably to catch trains home to the rest of the UK before lockdown measures come in to force at midnight. Reminiscent of Milan back in March. This will get very ugly, very quickly.
Stay safe this Christmas everybody.