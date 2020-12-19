London Area Entering Strict Lockdown With Clubs Out Of The Water Entirely

Just 3 days ago we reported how Wales is about to undergo another strict nationwide lockdown, with new restrictions taking effect on Christmas Eve, December 24th. You can read the details on the country’s coronavirus-related lockdown here.

England is now following suit, with all current coronavirus-designated ‘tier 3’ areas across London and southeast England moving into ‘tier 4.’

This means that gyms and indoor swimming pools must close. This affects English swimming clubs such as Wycombe District, Sevenoaks, Guildford City and more. Additionally, unless British Swimming has designated university swimmers as ‘elite’, swimmers based at the English colleges are also now out of the water.

The BBC has outlined the tier 4 laws, of which a breach can cost in the range of about £10,000, as the fol

Residents being asked to stay at home – although those who have to travel for education or work may continue to do so

Social mixing will be restricted to meeting one other person from outside your household or support bubble in an open public space

All non-essential retail will have to close, along with hairdressers, nail bars, and indoor entertainment venues

Gyms and indoor swimming pools must close but outdoor pools, sports courts and golf courses can stay open

but outdoor pools, sports courts and golf courses can stay open Support bubbles remain unaffected, as do the exemptions for separated parents and their children

No-one in tier four will be allowed to join Christmas Day bubbles in tiers one to three

People in tier four areas should not travel abroad, except in limited circumstances (including work and education)

Communal religious worship will still be allowed

Weddings and civil partnership ceremonies are not allowed except in exceptional circumstances

These new restrictions go into effect on Sunday, December 20th. Based on factors such as the total number of COVID-19 case, the rate at which cases are rising or falling, the areas moving into tier 4 are: