Wales To Enter Strict Lockdown On Christmas Eve

The nation of Wales is about to undergo another strict nationwide lockdown, only this time what were seen as advisories are now being enacted as law. As announced by First Minister Mark Drakeford today, December 16th, the following coronavirus-containing measures will be enacted in a matter of days:

All non-essential retail, including close contact services and all leisure and fitness centres will close at the end of trading on Christmas Eve.

will close at the end of trading on Christmas Eve. All hospitality premises will close from 6pm on Christmas Day.

Tighter restrictions on household mixing, staying-at-home, holiday accommodation and travel will apply from December 28, after the 5-day Christmas period.

Drakeford said, “We are seeing levels of coronavirus in some parts of the country that we haven’t experienced at any point before in this pandemic. This pandemic is putting our NHS under intense and sustained strain.

“There are more than 2,100 people with coronavirus symptoms in our hospitals – equivalent to 5 general hospitals fully occupied by people with coronavirus.

“This has been such a long and difficult year. We need to take this action to save lives and control the spread of this awful virus.

“The 4 UK governments met today to confirm the common arrangements for the 5-day Christmas period. Joint advice will be published later today.

“In Wales, the position will be that only 2 households should come together to form an exclusive Christmas bubble during that period.”

With leisure centres and gyms being included in those facilities closing in this lockdown, Swim Wales published a direct response on its website.

Chief Executive Officer Fergus Feeney said, “I wanted to address the announcement from the First Minister of Wales today regarding the closing of close contact services from the 24th December and the new regulations and restrictions in the form of a National Lockdown in Wales from 28th December.