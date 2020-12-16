8-Day Japanese Olympic Trials Set For April 3rd-10th

Along with most of the world’s aquatic events scheduled in the March and April timeframe and beyond, the 2020 Japan Swim was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of representing the Olympic Trials, this year’s Japan Swim was bumped all the way to December, with the meet just having wrapped up on December 6th. The meet was rendered a non-selection affair.

We reported this past spring that the 2021 edition of the Japan Swim would proceed for April and once again represent the sole Olympic-qualifying opportunity for Japanese swimmers, although at the time we didn’t know the exact dates.

Now the Japanese Swimming Federation (JASF) had confirmed the 2021 Japan Swim (Olympic Trials) will be held from Saturday, April 3rd – Saturday, April 10th at the newly-constructed Tokyo Aquatic Centre. The meet will also serve as selection for the 31st Summer Universiade.

In the interest of controlling the number of people during the competition, the JASF expects that, at most, the top 40 swimmers in each event as of April 1, 2019 would be eligible to compete. This may change as the coronavirus situation evolves.

Additional guidelines will be published on the federation’s website at a later date.