2020 Swammy Awards: Kosuke Hagino Is the Asian Male Swimmer Of The Year

2020 ASIAN MALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: KOSUKE HAGINO

26-year-old Olympic champion Kosuke Hagino has earned SwimSwam’s 2020 Swammy Award for Asian male swimmer of the year.

The newly married father-of-one was nearly unstoppable in both individual medley events over the course of the International Swimming League (ISL) 2020 season. Hagino finished the Tokyo Frog Kings’ season ranked 5th in the entire league in the 200m IM with a season-based of 1:52.35 while he remained 2nd fastest through the end in the long IM with a time of 4:01.41.

Although London Roar’s Duncan Scott hit a faster time to rank #1 season-wide in the 400m IM, the Brit clocked that time outside of any head-to-head meetings with the Frog Kings. As such, Hagino was completely undefeated in the 400m IM.

Hagino’s prowess in Budapest continued the momentum he had been building earlier in the season as the man who took a near-5-month hiatus in 2019 to tend to mind and body has been steadily coming back to form.

At October’s Japanese Short Course Swimming Championships, Hagino clocked his fastest 400m IM time in two years to earn the national title and doubled up with the 6th fastest 200m IM time of his career.

Hagino candidly called the Olympic postponement ‘a gift’, as the extra time will only make the comeback kid stronger both mentally and physically as he attempts to qualify for a home-based Olympics and possibly defend his 400m IM gold medal in front of a home crowd.

Hagino’s ISL Season 2 Key Events

200m IM Match Time Place 3 1:53.01 1 5 1:52.76 2 8 1:52.69 2 9 1:52.84 1 SF 1 1:52.35 2

400 IM Match Time Place 3 4:02.58 1 5 4:01.52 1 8 4:01.41 1 9 4:01.77 1 SF 1 4:02.40 1

HONORABLE MENTIONS

In no particular order.

Daiya Seto – 26-year-old Seto started out this year primed to do major damage at a home-based Olympics. The man already qualified for the Games via his 200m IM and 400m IM double gold last year in Gwangju, but he had his sights set on the 200m fly and at least relay qualification in the 200m free. Seto kicked off the 2020 calendar year with a big-time Asian Record in the 200m fly, ripping a lifetime best of 1:52.53. The time slotted him as the 3rd fastest performer of all-time. However, Seto ran into out-of-the-pool troubles, which rendered him booted off the JPN national team and out of meets for the remainder of the year. This included the ISL, which is why his season was cut even shorter.

Katsuo Matsumoto – The man who took silver in the 200m free at last year's World Championships was a freestyle force to be reckoned with domestically this year. Matsumoto, whose full first name is Katsuhiro but likes to be called Katsuo, nailed two national records in short course in 2020. He put up a lifetime best of 3:37.94 to rewrite the mark in the 400m free in January and squeezed out a 1:41.77 200m free in October, both ranking him as the fastest man ever from Japan.

