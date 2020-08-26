Illinois State Champion Sprinter Tiffanie Ruain Commits to SMU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rising high school senior Tiffanie Ruan has verbally committed as the first public recruit for SMU Mustang women’s class of 2025. She attends Neuqua Valley high School, where she was a member of one of the most star-studded high school swimming classes in the country.

Among Neuqua Valley’s other rising seniors are World Junior Championships team member Rachel Stege, who is going to Georgia; state champion Megan Ciezczak, who is going to Kentucky; and state champion McKenna Stone, who is going to Cal. Stone is transferring in to the school after spending 3 seasons at Metea Valley.

The group has won the last 2 Illinois High School State Championship meets.

Last seaosn, Ruan’s contribution to the 2019 title in November was as the 3rd place finisher in the 50 free (50.45), and as a member of 3 Neuqua Valley relays. She led off their 2nd-place 200 medley relay with a 25.66 backstroke split, anchored the winning 200 free relay with a 22.54 split, and anchored the winning 400 free relay with a 49.98 split.

At SMU, Ruan will join her former Neuqua Valley High School teammate Maxine Parkinson, who is scheduled to swim as a freshman this season for the Mustangs.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 23.24 (22.54 relay split)

(22.54 relay split) 100 free – 50.39 (49.98 relay split)

(49.98 relay split) 200 free – 1:51.21

100 fly – 56.20

100 back – 57.32

The SMU women placed 2nd at last season’s AAC conference championship meet behind only rising powerhouse Houston. The Mustangs graduated 2 of their top 3 sprinters, Erin Trahan and Felicia Anderson, after last season, and the other, 3rd-place finisher in the 100 free Samantha Smith, is a rising senior.

Ruan’s presence will help pad those losses. Her 50 free would have tied her as 9th-fastest in the conference last season, while her best time in the 100 free would have ranked her 8th and put her in the A-final in the AAC Championships.

She is joined in the class by Ashley Lugbill, who announced her commitment to SMU this week.

Ruan trains with the Fox Valley Swim Team.

