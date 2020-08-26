Mason Manta Rays Breaststroker Ashley Lugbill Commits to SMU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ashley Lugbill, a rising senior with the Mason Manta Rays and Mason High School, has verbally committed to the SMU Mustangs as a member of their class of 2025. She is the 2nd public commitment for the SMU women, following sprinter Tiffanie Ruan, who committed 3 weeks ago.

At the 2020 Ohio High School State Championship meet, just before quarantines set in, Lugbill finished 9th in the 500 free, winning the B final in 4:57.16. She also finished 15th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.81 and swam the leadoff leg on Mason’s 6th-place 400 free relay. Mason High finished 4th as a team at that meet.

Her twin sister Reese, who was 4th at the Ohio State Championship in the 200 IM and 6th in the 100 breaststroke, has not yet announced her college commitment.

As freshmen and sophomores, the Lugbill twins were part of back-to-back Ohio State Championship winning teams.

Ashley Lugbill is also a 2-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American.

Ashley Lugbill’s Best Time:

200 free – 1:57.07

500 free – 4:57.16

1000 free – 10:38.39

1650 free – 17:00.33

100 breast – 1:04.63

200 breast – 2:19.87

Lugbill is a 2019 USA Swimming Summer Junior National Championship qualifier via her best time in the 200 meter breaststroke in long course, where she has been 2:37.82. She’s also been 1:13.96 in the 100 breaststroke in meters.

The breaststroke races were not a strength of SMU last season en route to a 2nd-place team finish at the AAC Championships, though they’ve been working to address that in recent recruiting classes. Last season, their top 3 finishers at the AAC Championships in the 100 were two freshmen (Julia Yakushi, 12th – 1:04.05 and Olivia Hernandez, 13th – 1:04.12) and a sophomore (Elise Johnson, 14th – 1:04.58).

The same was true in the 200 breast, where Yakushi was the team’s top finisher in 11th place in 2:19.98.

SMU actually used junior Gabriella Grobler on their medley relays. She swam the 200 IM, 100 back, and 200 back individually.

The Mustangs will also bring in 3 breaststrokers in the class of 2020: Maxine Parkinson (1:02.4/2:17.8); Jenna Watson (1:03.1/2:14.7); and Nevada State Champion Maddy Lewis (1:03.6/2:18.5).

