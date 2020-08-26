Daily Swim Coach Workout #195

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

15 minutes dry land

10 x 100 @1:30 [3rd lap under water]

2 minute explanation of next set

5 x 200 @ 4:00 swim w/ pads free/back (50 front scull, 50 catch up @ 11’s, 50 synchro scull (1 leg raised whilst on back), 50 double arm backstroke)

2 minute explanation of next set

5 x 200 @ 3:00; odds: with fins kick on side (fly/free); evens: with board, no fins (choice) EN2-SP1

2 minute explanation of next set

5 x 200 @ 4:00 Broken for :10 /50 Choice per 200, SP3 (shake it out between 200s!)

2 minute explanation of next set

5 x 200 @ 2:45 free hypoxic by 5th stroke, #1, #3, #5: just make the send off; #2, #4: boys +/- 2:03, girls +/- 2:08

2 minute explanation of next set

5 x 200 @ 3:00 Recovery