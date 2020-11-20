Winter Juniors Qualifier Kate Janzen Sends Verbal Commitment to SMU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Kate Janzen from Edmond, Oklahoma has announced her verbal commitment to Southern Methodist University for 2021-22.

“I’m beyond stoked to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic careers at Southern Methodist University! I would like to say thanks to my family, coaches, and friends for all their love and support! Pony up!”

A senior at Epic Charter Schools, Janzen swims for King Marlin Swim Club in Oklahoma City. After mono cut her 2019 long course season short and delayed the start of her short course training, and then the pandemic canceled much of 2020, Janzen hasn’t had many opportunities to race over the last year or so. She is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 back and 200 back and a Futures qualifier in the 100 fly, and while her 100 back and 100 fly times are from February, her 200 back and 200 fly times date back to 2018. At the USA Swimming Futures Championships in Rochester that summer, she placed 6th in the 200m back and 19th in the 100m back with LCM best times of 2:20.31 and 1:06.17, respectively. The next summer she competed at Jenks Sectionals and finaled in the 100m fly (23rd) and 200m back (26th). She went a PB of 1:04.68 in the fly in prelims.

At the 2019 King Marlin Pro-Am Classic last December, she placed 4th in the 200 back, 8th in the 100 back, 9th in the 50 back, 14th in the 200 free, and 22nd in the 50 free and picked up new times in the SCY 50 back and 200 free.

Janzen’s best outing took place at 2020 Oklahoma State LSC Short Course Championships in February. She won six events (50 free, 100 free, 100 free, 100 back, 200 back, and 100 fly) and clocked lifetime bests in the 50/100 free, 100/200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 26.75

100 back – 55.46

200 back – 2:00.56

50 fly – 26.59

100 fly – 55.99

200 fly – 2:09.70

100 free – 52.50

200 IM – 2:08.76

Janzen will join the SMU class of 2025 with Ashley Lugbill and Tiffanie Ruan. The Mustangs came in second place behind Houston at last season’s AAC Championships. Janzen’s best 100/200 back and 100 fly times would have ranked in the top-4 on that roster and she would have scored in the B finals of all three events at the conference meet.

