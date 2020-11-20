Illinois Pauses High School Sports, Including Boys Swim, Amid Pandemic

Illinois is the latest state to adjust high school sports, with the IHSA temporarily pausing all sports through at least the end of the month.

The coronavirus has worsened across nearly all of the United States, and Illinois joins a growing list of states temporarily restricting youth sports as part of their statewide safety measures. Governor J.B. Pritzker issued Tier 3 restrictions this week after the state has seen three straight days with 100+ deaths statewide.

The IHSA (Illinois High School Association) voted to pause all sports as of today. “All IHSA sports and activities will cease by November 20 for what we hope is a short-term pause,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in the organization’s release. The pause will delay the start of winter sports, including boys swimming & diving.

Boys swimming & diving typically starts in late November and runs through the end of February.

The IHSA says it will revisit the status of winter sports in its next two board meetings on December 2 and December 14.

Illinois joins New Jersey (see here), Connecticut (see here), Minnesota and Michigan (see here) in adjusting high school sports start dates amid the pandemic.

The United States has seen COVID-19 cases skyrocket this fall, according to the CDC, leading to tougher restrictions in states across the country.