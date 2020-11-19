Connecticut Delays Winters Sports, Including Boys Swim, To Jan. 19

Connecticut will postpone the start of winter high school sports, including boys swimming & diving, to January 19 as COVID-19 cases rise in the state.

The novel 2019 coronavirus is surging across the United States, forcing changes to youth sports in multiple states. Connecticut is the latest to adjust its high school sports seasons. The CIAC (Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference) voted to delay the start of winter sports to January 19, 2021.

Many winter sports, including boys swimming & diving, were scheduled to start on December 5, per GameTimeCT. But as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state, the CIAC will delay that date by more than a month.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has limited private gatherings to 10 people or less and required the state’s restaurants to close by 10 PM, according to The Hartford Courant.

The state’s coronavirus numbers show a dramatic rise this fall, from about 5700 new cases over the last week of October to more than 12,000 new cases last week.

Connecticut isn’t the only state adjusting high school sports as coronavirus cases rise. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz ordered a four-week pause in all youth sports, which will delay the start of winter high school sports. Minnesota also holds its boys swimming & diving season in the winter. That season will start no earlier than December 18, with the state expected to release some more specific information soon.