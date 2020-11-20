2020 Florida Gulf Coast Invite

Thursday, November 19-Saturday, November 21

Teams: Florida Gulf Coast, Georgia Southern, Florida International

FGCU, Fort Meyers, Florida

Format: Short Course Yards (SCY)

Prelims/Finals

Prelims @9AM Central, Finals @4PM Central

Results: Meet Mobile: “2020 Eagle Invite”

The ‘A’ team from Florida Gulf Coast University took the 200 freestyle relay in the women’s-only Florida Gulf Coast Invite. The team of Hailey Jerew (23.50), Tori Czarnecka (22.70), Zuzu Rabiniak (23.37), and Kaja Reinhardt (23.11) posted a 1:32.68, over a second ahead of the ‘A’ team from Florida International which finished in 1:33.90. Czarnecka’s 22.70 was the fastest split in the field and one of only two under 23.00 with the other coming from Kelsie Campbell who swam second on FIU’s ‘A’ relay who posted a 22.98. The Georgia Southern ‘A’ team placed 5th in 1:37.68 while the ‘B’ team from GSU placed 6th in 1:41.11.

Sara Niepelova, formerly a swimmer at Eastern Carolina University now representing FGCU, took the women’s 500 freestyle in 4:57.52 to break 5:00 for the first time. Ellie Maradyn from FIU also came in under 5:00 with a 4:58.56, who also appears to have broken the 5-minute barrier for the first time. FGCU picked up major points with 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 8th place finishes in addition to Niepelova’s win. Klaudia Holt posted a 5:08.96 for 6th for GSU’s top finish in the race.

FGCU’s Petra Halmai won the 200 IM in 2:00.90, shaving 0.30 from her lifetime best. GSU’s Annamaria “Amy” Hornyak posted a 2:01.56 to take 2nd, while 3rd place went to FGCU’s Anna Hogan with a 2:05.00, about 2 seconds off her best time from 2017.

Three of the four members of the FGCU 200 free relay ‘A’ team went 1-2-3 in the 50 freestyle. Led by Czarnecka with a 22.66, the only sub-23 in the field, Jerew took 2nd in 23.15 and Raniniak 3rd in 23.46, leaving 4th place to FIU’s Julia Miranda in 23.58. For Jerew, this represents a 0.32 improvement.

FGCU’s ‘A’ team claimed the 400 medley relay in 3:40.50, nearly 3 seconds ahead of the runners-up from FIU. Again, FGCU utilized Czarnecka and Rabiniak, with Czarnecka splitting a 53.72 on the fly and Rabiniak a 51.07 on the free. Halmai, champion in the 200 IM earlier, posted a 1:00.12 on the breaststroke leg for FGCU. Halmai, Czarnecka, and Rabiniak all had the fastest times in the field in their respective disciplines, though FIU’s Michaela Trnkova had the fastest backstroke split with a 55.00.