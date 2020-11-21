Kate Douglass Swims Fastest 50 Fly Split in History at Tennessee Invite

TENNESSEE INVITE (DOUBLE DUAL)

Thursday, November 19-Saturday, November 21, 2020

Allen Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN

SCY

Double Dual format

Results on Meet Mobile as “2020 UT Double Dual”

Live Results

Thursday Finals Live Stream

University of Virginia sophomore Kate Douglass had two swims on Friday evening that rank her among the best all-time.

First, on the butterfly leg of Virginia’s 200 medley relay, she split 21.95 en route to her team’s winning time of 1:34.35. That ranks as the fastest-ever split in the history of the relay, and joins her with Kelsi Dahlia (then Kelsi Worrell) as the only women to split under 22 seconds on that leg.

Douglass’ reaction time of .23 seconds (Dahlia had a reaction time of .14 seconds) means that if she really pushed that exchange, she could take that split even lower.

Top 10 All-Time Butterfly Splits, Women’s 200 Yard Medley Relay:

Douglass’ fly split in that relay was faster than all of the freestyle anchor legs except that of her own anchor, Alex Walsh, who split 21.75.

Later in the session, Douglass swam, and won, the women’s 100 fly in a new Meet Record of 49.73, clearing Erika Brown’s swim from last year’s meet. That’s also an NCAA “A” cut in the event.

The swim ties her with 16-year old Claire Curzan as the #5 time in the history of the event at any age.

Top 10 Women’s All-Time Performers, 100 Yard Fly

(TIE) Louise Hansson/Maggie MacNeil – 49.26 Erika Brown – 49.38 Kelsi Dahlia (Worrell) – 49.43 (TIE) Claire Curzan/Kate Douglass – 49.73 Katie McLaughlin – 49.97 Natalie Coughlin – 50.01 Farida Osman – 50.05 Rachel Komisarz – 50.10

Douglass’ previous best time entering the meet was a 50.30 that she did at this same meet last season. She won the ACC title in that event in 50.83 last season.

The versatile teen is a former National Age Group Record holder in the 50 free, and last season was seeded 1st in the 200 IM, 4th in the 100 fly, and 3rd in the 200 breaststroke entering the NCAA Championship meet – though that meet was eventually canceled.

Douglass’ other results this week include a Meet Record of 1:50.92 that is within 3-tenths of a second of the NCAA Record, a 21.42 relay leadoff leg on the 200 free relay, and a 50.09 butterfly split on Virginia’s 400 medley relay, at the end of a 3-swim session.