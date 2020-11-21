Kate Douglass Matches 100 Free PB Of 47.77 On Final Day Of Prelims At UT Invite

TENNESSEE INVITE (DOUBLE DUAL)

Thursday, November 19-Saturday, November 21, 2020

Allen Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN

SCY

Double Dual format

Results on Meet Mobile as “2020 UT Double Dual”

Live Results

Thursday Finals Live Stream

Team Scores Afte Day 2:

Women

UVA 163 – Alabama 89

UVA 139 – Tennessee 117

Men

UVA 120 – Alabama 137

UVA 127 – Tennessee 127

Kate Douglass continued her dominant performance at the 2020 Tennessee Invite by earning the top time from prelims in the 100 free with a 47.77. That swim matches her previous best which she swam at the 2020 ACC Championships on the opening leg of the 4×100 freestyle relay. Douglass is within reach of the NCAA ‘A’ cut in the invite which sits at a 47.18. She will look to retain her top spot in the event tonight and is joined by Morgan Scott of Alabama (48.21) and Tennessee’s Trude Rothrock (48.81) in the top three.

In the men’s 100 freestyle, Alabama’s Matt King and Virginia’s Matt Brownstead tied for the top morning swim, each hitting a 42.96. That’s the fast that either King or Brownstead has ever been and it’s both of their first times under the 42-second mark. King improved upon his 43.22 from 2019, while Brownstead beat his 2020 previous best of 43.29. Liam Bell came in third in the prelims of the event, racing to a 43.14.

Virginia freshwoman Abby Harter was the quickest in the 200 fly this morning, swimming the only sub-1:55 time with a 1:54.83. That’s just a bit off her 2019 best of 1:54.71. She was followed by Alabama’s Rhyan White in school-record fashion with a 1:55.07. White’s broke her own record of 1:55.78 which she set last season and will have a shot tonight to be the first Alabama swimmer under 1:55. Harter and White went head to head last night in the 100 fly wherein White finished second (51.41) and Harter was third (51.73) to Kate Douglass‘ winning 49.79. Jessica Nava of Virginia came in at a 1:56.58 to take third in the 200 fly prelims.

Rhyan White‘s 200 fly was one of 2 top-three finishes this morning as hit the top time of the morning in the 200 backstroke with a 1:50.64. As with the 200 fly, White holds the 200 backstroke record at Alabama with a 1:48.06 from last season. Her swim this morning is within striking distance of the NCAA ‘A’ cut of 1:50.50. Virginia’s Paige Madden was a second and a half behind White with a 1:52.11 and Alabama’s Morgan Liberto was third in the prelims at a 1:53.59.

White’s fellow Bama swimmer Jake Marcum picked up the top seed in the men’s 200 back with a 1:41.10 to get under 1:42 for the first time. Marcum improved his best from 1:42.80 which he swam in 2019. He will look to hold off Justin Gender from Virginia who was just 0.16 seconds behind him in the prelims with a 1:41.26. Chris O’Connor swam a 1:42.83, earning the third seed in the event for Alabama.

Kayka Mota of Tennessee swam a 45.50 lifetime beat last night in the 100 fly and returned this morning to swim the 200 fly, missing his best by a few seconds. He finished as the second seed with a 1:45.12 compared to the 1:42.66 which he swam last season. Mota was second only to Josh Fong from Virginia who hit a 1:44.95. Jordan Tiffany rounded out the top three in the prelims with a 1:45.54.

The top seed in men’s 200 breast field came down to 0.04 seconds between Michael Houlie and Matt Otto. Tennessee’s Houlie ultimately got the top spot with a 1:55.52 and Virginia’s Otto was second in the event with a 1:55.56. Right behind them, Keefer Barnum swam a 1:56.38 for third. For the woman, Virginia’s Anna Keating swam the top 200 breast this morning with a 2:07.81 and she was followed by Tennessee’s Alexis Yager (2:08.14) for second and teammate Alexis Wenger (2:08.26) for third.

Check back in tonight for the final night of racing featuring the 200 breast, 200 back, 200 fly, and 100 free finals, the women’s and men’s 1650 final, and the 4×100 relay.