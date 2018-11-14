Juniors 200 Fly Champ Harry Homans Switches Verbal from UNC to UGA

Earlier this year, class of 2018’s Harry Homans announced he would be taking a gap year to “train and compete with Bluefish and take some local community college courses” then head to North Carolina in the fall of 2019. As the son of Fritz Homans, an All-American swimmer for the Tar Heels from 1976 to 1980, it was a logical choice. Then, without a lot of fanfare, on November 10 he posted this photo on Instagram and changed his profile to read “UGA Swim ‘23,” while posting a photo to his story from Georgia’s Sanford football stadium saying “Cant [sic] wait to be be here for the next 4 years #godawgs”

Homans graduated from Rhode Island’s Barrington High School in June. He swims for Bluefish Swim Club under head coach Chuck Batchelor. This summer he won the 200 fly at Speedo Junior Nationals, dropping 3.3 seconds to notch a PB of 2:00.29. He also placed 7th in the 200 back and 16th in the 200 free. The previous week he had made the 18U final of the 400 IM at Phillips 66 Nationals with a best time of 4:28.87, and he took 1.2 seconds off his 200 IM in prelims going 2:04.99. Earlier in the summer he’d taken 4.5 seconds of his PB in the 200 free (1:52.02).

At his last Rhode Island High School State Championships, he broke the 200 free record in 1:38.39 and the 100 fly record in 49.15. Furthermore, he was part of two record-setting relays, leading off the 200 medley relay in 23.23 and anchoring the 400 free relay with 45.60. At the TYR Pro Swim Series – Atlanta in early March, he took 1 second off his previous PB in the 100m fly, finishing 23rd overall. He also took a half-second off his 100 free time in prelims (53.27).

SCY times:

100 Backstroke: 49.24

200 Backstroke: 1:45.98

200 IM: 1:50.34

400 IM: 3:53.48

100 Butterfly: 48.84

200 Butterfly: 1:47.13

200 Freestyle: 1:38.39

400/500 Freestyle: 4:33.49

1000 Freestyle: 9:14.93

Homans will suit up for the Bulldogs with fellow class of 2023 verbal commits Charlie Logan, Dillon Downing, Ian Grum, and Zach Hils.

