Michigan’s Pyshnenko Out, But Expected to Return by Semester’s End

Michigan sophomore Daria Pyshnenko is still on the Michigan roster but hasn’t appeared in any meet results so far this season.

Pyshnenko has been dealing with an injury, the school confirmed today, which has kept her from competition this year. Still, she has been training in practice with the team, and is expected to return before winter break. The only meet left on Michigan’s slate before the end of the semester is their midseason invite — they are heading to Athens, Georgia for the UGA Invite from November 29 – December 1. We may see her return, then, at that meet.

Last year, Pyshnenko was an important relay leg for the Michigan women at Big Tens and NCAAs. At Big Tens, she had a 21.96 anchor on their runner-up 200 free relay, a 47.96 on their winning 400 free relay, and anchored their 200 medley relay, though that relay was ultimately DQd. She also finished 6th in the 100 free and 10th in the 50 free, individually, at Big Tens. At NCAAs, Pyshnenko was 21.83 anchoring their 6th place 200 free relay, 48.01 anchoring their 5th place 400 free relay, and 22.30 anchoring their 200 medley relay, which did not make finals.

A healthy and on-form Pyshnenko will be valuable to the Wolverines come championship season, as their sprint core is already very strong with Catie Deloof, Siobhan Haughey, and star freshman Maggie Macneil.