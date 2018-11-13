Want Practice + Pancakes to Visit Your Team?

Golden Goggles, USA Swimming’s annual Award show commemorating the year’s biggest and best swims and swimmers, is just around the corner, taking place on Monday, November 19 in New York City. This also mean’s that the USA Swimming Foundation’s silent auction is also taking place. The mission of the USA Swimming Foundation is 2-fold: saving lives, and building champions. By the 2020 Olympics, it will give over $1,000,000 to fund the US National Team over the course of the year.

This year, for the first time ever, the USA Swimming Foundation will be auctioning a Practice + Pancakes episode as well as a clinic with 3-time Olympic Medalist Mel Stewart with your swim team!

Practice + Pancakes is a regularly published web series of SwimSwam’s creation, documenting the best swim teams and the fastest practices across the country. Our head of production Coleman Hodges travels to your pool and films the entire practice, capturing authentic shots and sizzling swims all in your home environment. Then, Coleman heads to the local hot spot to feast on some pancakes and walk the audience through the highlights of the workout on camera. It’s time for you to join the fun!

“Gold Medal Mel” Stewart is a 3-time olympic medalist from 1988 and 1992 Olympics, the ladder of which he won his namesake gold medal at in the 200 fly. Stewart was ahead of his time, using tremendous underwater dolphin kicks to his advantage to crush his competition and break numerous American and world records. He still has the most American national titles in a single event (200 fly). Mel wants to share his knowledge of elite swimming with you!

Follow the link below to make a Bid:

2018 USA Swimming Foundation Golden Goggle Silent Auction

Note: Auction ends Monday, November 19th at 7pm EST.