Italy’s Sara Curtis Nails New European Junior Record In Women’s 50 Freestyle

2024 ITALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

After a relatively quiet past couple of days at the Italian Olympic Trials, a big swim came out of the women’s 50m freestyle heats on day four of the competition.

17-year-old Sara Curtis busted out a time of 24.56 to lead the pack, setting herself apart from the field by well over half a second en route to landing lane 4 for tonight’s final.

Curtis’ outing not only checked in as a monster personal best but it also established a new Italian national record and European Junior Record in the event.

The former Italian national record stood at the 24.72 Silvia Di Pietro put on the books at the 2022 European Championshps while the European Junior Record rested at the 24.87 Russia’s Daria Tatarinova logged in 2021.

Entering this competition, Curtis’ lifetime best rested at 24.91, a mark she produced in the semi-finals of last year’s World Junior Championships. There in Netanya, Israel, she ultimately placed 4th with a final time there of 25.15.

Top 5 Italian Women’s LCM 50 Freestyle Performers All-Time

Sara Curtis – 24.56, 2024 Silvia Di Pietro – 24.72, 2022 Costanza Cocconcelli – 24.90, 2021 Federica Pelligrini – 24.92, 2019 Erika Ferraioli – 25.02, 2014

Additionally, Curtis’ morning head-turner dipped under the Italian Swimming Federation-mandated qualification time of 24.69 needed to add her name to the Olympic roster in this event for the time being. This evening’s final race will determine if Curtis’ time keeps her there so long as no one beats her and her time.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE TOP 8 FROM THE HEATS

Sara Curtis 24.56 EJ-RI qualified for the Olympics Costanza Cocconcelli 25.33 Chiara Tarantino 25.54 Cristiana Stevanato 25.55 Maria Agata Ambler 25.67 Emma Virginia Menicucci 25.79 Matilde Biagiotti 25.87 Sonia Laquintana 25.88

Curtis already produced a new personal best in the 100m free earlier in the competition. Her time of 54.31 established a new Italian record in the cadet category, overtaking the 54.40 Federica Pellgrini turned in 20 years ago.