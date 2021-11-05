Italy Coming On Strong, Although Russia Remains Ahead In Kazan

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan Russia

SCM (25m)

Russia remains atop the overall European Short Course Championships medal table through day 4, with Italy and the Netherlands in their same spots as #2 and #3.

However, Sweden scooted itself up the rankings, courtesy of Sarah Sjostrom‘s victory in the women’s 100m freestyle. Her home nation bumped Hungary to 5th place with two more days’ worth of competition remaining.

Russia’s gold medalist today included Kliment Kolesnikov, who took the 100m backstroke title after already reaping gold in the 50m back earlier in the meet.

Additionally, the women’s s800m freestyle gold medalist, Anastasia Kirpichnikova, crushed a new championship record en route to grabbing gold in the 1500m free tonight.

Although behind Russia in the gold medal count, Italy owns the most pieces of hardware with a total of 21. Already that amounts to 1 more than the 20 it collected 2 years ago in Glasgow in total.

The nation doubled up on medalists in several events this evening, including having both Thomas Ceccon and Alberto Razzetti nabbing silver and bronze in the men’s 200m IM behind winner Andreas Vazaios of Greece.

The women’s 1500m free also saw Simona Quadarella and Martina Caramignoli reaping the same result behind the aforementioned Kirpichnikova.